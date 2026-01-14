The Saskatchewan Coroners Service will hold an inquest into the death of a 28-year-old inmate who was found unresponsive in his Saskatchewan Penitentiary cell on Nov. 28, 2022.

The inquest into the death of Brandon Lupkoski will begin at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10 at the Coronet Hotel in Prince Albert. The inquest is expected to run until Feb. 13. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner Timothy Hawryluk.

Lupkoski was 28 years old when he was found unresponsive in his cell. Penitentiary staff called EMS and staff began life-saving efforts. EMS arrived and took over his care shortly after, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and Lupkoski was pronounced deceased.

Section 20 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner shall hold an inquest into the death of a person who dies while an inmate at a jail or a correctional facility, unless the coroner is satisfied that the person’s death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner’s jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.