Inquest into Sandy Bay woman’s in-custody death scheduled for next month

An inquest into the death of a woman who died in custody in Sandy Bay is set to take place next month.

Marlene Bear, 44, was found unresponsive in her cell at the Sandy Bay RCMP detachment on Jul. 5, 2021. Despite efforts to save her life, Bear was pronounced dead.

The inquest is scheduled to take place between Aug. 21 and 25 in Creighton.

The Coroners Act states that an inquest be held into the death of a person who dies while an inmate at a jail or correctional facility, unless the coroner is confident that the death was of natural causes and couldn’t have been prevented.

Inquests are fact-finding, not fault-finding. The jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.