Inmate who escaped during escorted trip to Prince Albert arrested in Regina

A Willow Creek Healing Lodge inmate who escaped while on a temporary escorted absence to Prince Albert has been recaptured in Regina.

The Regina Police Service apprehended 48-year-old Edward Parisian at 11:41 p.m. on Friday. Parisian has been at large since Wednesday morning.

Correction Services Canada (CSC) plans to conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Parisian’s escape. Willow Creek Healing Lodge is a minimum-security federal institution near Duck Lake.

Parisian was serving a sentence of two years and four months for breaking, entering, and unlawfully dwelling in a house. He was also serving time for committing fraud under $5,000.

Willow Creek staff were notified about Parisian’s escape at around 10:45 a.m. on June 8.