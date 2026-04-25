Inmate reported unlawfully at large after being released in error

Wilbur Young has been reported unlawfully at large after he was released from custody in error, according to the Government of Saskatchewan

In a province-wide news release, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety said Young, 35, was released from custody on April 23, 2026, following an administrative error after his sentencing.

Young had been remanded on Nov. 20, 2025, and was later given a 32-day custodial sentence for assault, according to the release.

The province described Yound as six feet tall and 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. The release said he has connections to Red Earth First Nation.

The Prince Albert Police Service and Carrot River RCMP have been notified.

Anyone who has seen Young or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police service their local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.