Inmate found deceased in custody at Saskatchewan Penitentiary

According to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) on July 11,Matthew Scoville, an inmate from Saskatchewan Penitentiary, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the inmate was 42 years old and had been serving a sentence of two years, seven months and one day since May 26.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

“As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified,” the news release read.