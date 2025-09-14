Inmate escapes from Saskatchewan Penitentiary

The Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) are on the lookout for an escaped inmate.

On Sept. 13 during the 9:30 p.m. count, staff members at Saskatchewan Penitentiary, a multi-level security federal institution, discovered that Donald Buchanan was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Prince Albert Police Service and the Prince Albert Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and a warrant for the inmate’s arrest has been issued.

Donald Buchanan is 28 years old, measures 188 cm (6’2″) in height and weighs 75 kg (166 lbs). The inmate has a fair complexion, blue eyes, brown hair and multiple tattoos, including a koi fish on the right arm, “Trans Canada” on the right wrist, a cross with a razor blade on right upper arm and “YXE”, a plane, cartoon figure on the right hand.

The inmate is currently serving a sentence of two years for Possession of schedule I/II substance for the purpose of trafficking, Possession of property obtained by crime – over $5000, Possession of weapon contrary to prohibition order, and Possession of prohibited weapon knowing it is unauthorized.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Buchanan is asked to contact the police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.