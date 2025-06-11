Injury update as Roughriders return to practice ahead of Week 2 matchup in Hamilton

A.J. Ouellette and Rolan Milligan Jr. returned to practice on Tuesday while Kian Schaffer-Baker and C.J. Avery will head to the injured list.

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

The Saskatchewan Roughriders had a new running back on the field as the team returned to practice this week, but it was incumbent A.J. Ouellette getting reps with the starting offence.

After Ouellette suffered a head injury in last Thursday’s Week 1 victory against the Ottawa Redblacks, the Roughriders signed veteran CFL running back Ka’Deem Carey, who was released by the Toronto Argonauts following training camp this year.

However, ahead of Day 1 of practice, Ouellette cleared concussion protocol and appears ready to play this week when Saskatchewan (1-0) visits the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (0-1) on Saturday (5 p.m., TSN, CTV) in Week 2 of the CFL season.

“For us, you want to err on the side of the player, so he went through the process,” Roughriders head coach Corey Mace said on Tuesday when the Riders resumed practice inside the AffinityPlex due to smoky conditions in Regina. “He feels A1; passed everything you need to pass and he’s ready to go.

“We’re in a long week which allows the timeline to be able to return to play. But they’ve got to (monitor) their symptoms and then go through a bunch of tests and then make sure that they can pass, which he’s been able to do. So that’s been plus.”

With Ouellette, a limited participant on Day 1, on track to play this week, Carey — a three-time CFL divisional all-star who racked up 1,060 yards with the Argos last year before being a surprise training camp cut — will be put on the practice roster.

“When you love football, you love football,” Carey said on Tuesday after his first practice with the team. “When I saw this team play, man, it was an easy yes to join some something going on, because I could see something going on from the outside looking in. And I just want to be part of something great that’s happening right now.”

Meanwhile running back Thomas Bertrand-Hudon, who scored two touchdowns in relief of Ouellette against Ottawa, was limited with a groin injury on Tuesday while receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker, who also left Thursday’s season opener, wasn’t at practice and appears destined for the injured list with a foot injury.

“He’ll be back throughout the season, it’s just a matter of when,” Mace said of Schaffer-Baker. “I don’t want to put a true timeline on that, but it’ll be a little bit.”

Mitch Picton took the majority of the reps with the starting offence while D’Sean Mimbs is also expected to be activated from the practice roster to serve as a backup.

Along the offensive line, left tackle Payton Collins was a non-participant after leaving the season opener with a knee injury. Trevon Tate slotted back in at left tackle during practice while Jacob Brammer was back in limited fashion at right guard after injuring his back last week before being placed on the one-game injured list. Daniel Johnson, who was pressed into action when Collins got hurt last game, was also getting reps at left tackle with Tate at left guard in place of Zack Fry.

Defensively, halfback Rolan Milligan Jr. was a limited participant at practice on Day 1 after leaving Thursday’s game early with a head injury. Mace said Milligan has passed concussion protocol and is on track to play this week.

However, the Riders will be without one starter for sure this week as C.J. Avery to the six-game injured list with a bicep injury that will sideline him long-term.

While Canadian A.J. Allen could get the start at linebacker in place of Avery, American Antoine Brooks Jr. could also come off practice roster this week.

“I’ve always been prepared and ready to play,” said Brooks. “I’m really just focused on football and watching film, making sure I’m correct, and making sure I’m on my P’s and Q’s, because opportunities don’t stay there too long.

“I’ve got trust in them, and hopefully they can get trust in me after this week so I can stay and keep playing.”

Meanwhile, long snapper Jorgen Hus (knee) missed Tuesday’s practice as defensive lineman Lake Korte-Moore handled the long snapping duties.

After missing last week’s game, defensive back Jaxon Ford (hand) was limited on Tuesday while fullback Albert Awachie (hip), receiver Shawn Bane Jr. (knee), receiver Tommy Nield (ankle), offensive lineman Braydon Noll (head) and defensive back Kosi Onyeka (knee) were all non-participants once again.

This week, the Riders also signed American offensive lineman Darius Washington and brought back American linebacker Braxton Hill, who attended training camp with the team in 2025.

Riders add two juniors

The Roughriders added two junior players to the practice squad on Tuesday in Regina Thunder products Caleb Barajas, an offensive lineman, and Kenten Effa, a linebacker.

Last year, both Barajas and Effa were named CJFL second-team all-Canadians with the Thunder. This year, they will continue to play for the junior football club while also practising with the Roughriders.

Fellow junior, defensive lineman Jonathon Stevens remains on Saskatchewan’s practice squad but will leave when his Saskatoon Hilltops begin training camp later this summer.

tshire@postmedia.com