Injuries reported after accident on Highway 35

The RCMP has provided an update on this weekend’s accident on Highway 35 north of Tisdale.

According to RCMP on Dec. 20 Melfort and Tisdale RCMP responded to a report of a collision involving two SUV’s on Highway 35 north of Tisdale.

The lone driver of the first SUV, an adult male, was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

There were four occupants in a second SUV. The adult male driver of the SUV and adult female passenger of the SUV, along with two child passengers, were transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

“We do not have any updates on the involved person’s personal health details,” the RCMP release said.

According to a Facebook post by the Tisdale Fire Department on Dec. 20 at 11:03 am, the department responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 35 involving multiple entrapments.

Upon arrival, crews discovered that the vehicles had collided head-on. Crews utilized the jaws of life to efficiently and effectively extricate the occupants of both vehicles.

With the assistance of Tisdale EMS, crew members successfully extracted all individuals involved and transported them to Tisdale Hospital.

Subsequently, STARS was dispatched, and the individuals were airlifted to Saskatoon. We extend our gratitude to Stat Towing for providing traffic control, enabling crews to clear the scene and return to service. They reminded all drivers to slow down and pull over when meeting or encountering emergency vehicles.

Highway 35 was closed for the duration of traffic collision investigation and has since reopened. RCMP say that the investigation is ongoing.