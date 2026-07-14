Information sessions for national artistic funding set to be held at EA Rawlinson

Program Officers for the Canada Council for the Arts Michael Peterson and Marty Ballantyne are set to host information sessions for artists at the EA Rawlinson Centre on June 14 and 15.

Canada Council Information Sessions will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, and individual sessions will be scheduled with artists looking to speak more about applications and funding on Wednesday, June 15.

“If anyone has questions about the funding opportunities available for Canada Council we would encourage them to come out and attend,” said Canada Council for the Arts Program Officer Michael Peterson.

The Canada Council for the Arts is Canada’s National Arts Funder, which provides funding for all kinds of artists across the country. The Council provides project grants and core funding for artists, groups, institutions, and organizations.

“The Council funds certainly visual artists, but also writers, musicians, filmmakers, dancers, theatre, and lots of combinations within those spaces,” said Peterson.

Michael Peterson and Marty Ballantyne both originate from Saskatchewan and are excited for the opportunity to speak and meet with artists from across Saskatchewan about possible funding that may be available for them to utilize.

The Program Officers have travelled to Meadow Lake and Beauval, Saskatoon, La Ronge, and will be stopping in Prince Albert on June 14 and 15, then heading to the Back to Batoche Days shortly after.

The Council makes an effort to reach artists across the country by going into different communities and speaking with artists while funding is available.

Many artists may not be aware of the funding or may not be familiar with the application process of grant funding.

“Prince Albert is home to so many artists, as well as a number of really important organizations such as the EA Rawlinson Centre, the Mann Art Gallery, and the Margo Fournier Arts Centre,” said Peterson when asked about the importance of hosting information session in Prince Albert.

The main funding opportunity offered currently by the Council is called ‘Artistic Creation,’ which is one-time funding for an artistic project.

“It supports artists at any stage of the creative process, as long there is a creation activity involved in the project,” explained Peterson.

Peterson and Ballantyne will be hosting a free session at 7p.m. on June 14 at the EA Rawlinson Centre, followed by individual sessions for artists seeking more information and guidance on June 15.

The evening session will be hosted in the EA Rawlinson Theatre, and no registration is necessary to attend.