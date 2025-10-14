Individual arrested in August fatal hit and run case

The Prince Albert Police Service Major Crimes Unit (MCU) has concluded its investigation into a fatal collision that occurred on Aug .1 in the 1400 block of 2nd Avenue West with the arrest of a 45-year-old woman.

The case dates back t Friday Aug. 1 at around 10:13 pm, a Prince Albert Police Service member was in the 1200 block of 2nd Avenue West when he observed what was believed to be a collision between a vehicle and pedestrians in the 1400 block of 2nd Avenue West. The officer immediately drove to the scene and observed two pedestrians in the roadway with serious injuries. He remained with the victims to assist and protect them from further harm.

The victims, 34-year-old Amy Lariviere and 56-year-old Warren Dalton, were transported to hospital by Parkland Ambulance where Amy Lariviere later passed away. The vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene.

On Oct.13 members of the Major Crimes Unit arrested45-year-old Danielle Kitzan without incident at a residence in Prince Albert.

Kitzan has been charged with operating a vehicle that has been involved in an accident and fails without reasonable excuse to stop resulting in a death. She has also been charged with operating a vehicle that has been involved in an accident and fails without reasonable excuse to stop resulting in bodily harm.

Kitzan made her first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Tuesday.

There are no outstanding suspects in relation to this investigation and no further charges are anticipated.