Indigenous knowledge reshapes wildlife storytelling in new APTN docuseries

Aaron Walker

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Windspeaker.com

A new wildlife docuseries that will premiere Jan. 8 is reimagining how stories about the natural world are told, placing Indigenous knowledge, relationships and stewardship at the centre of each episode’s narrative.

The seven-part Animal Nation, airing on Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN) and streaming on APTN+, explores animals through the perspectives of Indigenous peoples who have lived alongside them for generations.

Narrated by Tantoo Cardinal, the series travels across Canada and into the United States, blending cinematic wildlife footage with conservation science and lived experience.

Created by Ojibway producer Jesse Bochner and Moroccan-born producer Ari A. Cohen through Indigenous-owned 2Ducks Media, the series marks the first wildlife production commissioned and broadcast by APTN. It’s a milestone both creators say reflects years of relationship-building.

“It’s not what would be considered your standard, straightforward documentary,” Bochner said. He explained that the series pairs cinematic wildlife footage with Indigenous knowledge that has often been excluded from mainstream science, despite generations of co-existence with these animals.

Each episode centres on a keystone species — bear, eagle, bison, salmon, caribou, beaver and wolf — examining not only the animal’s ecological role, but also its cultural, spiritual and relational significance.

Filmed over about two years, the series spans the salmon rivers of Labrador and British Columbia, caribou ranges near Yellowknife, the Khutzeymateen Grizzly Bear Sanctuary in B.C., bison herds in Alberta and Montana, and eagle territories in Prince Edward Island and the Sts’ailes Nation between Deroche and Agassiz, B.C.

Bochner said the goal was not to replace Western science, but to broaden the conversation.

“There’s a huge amount of information, knowledge, and understanding … that has been … overlooked from the main scientific conversation,” Bochner said. “A lot of Indigenous knowledge comes from sources that are personal, cultural, spiritual or experiential and don’t fall under the Eurocentric banner of official science. He said there’s “worlds upon worlds” of knowledge there.

For Cohen, who has spent decades working on traditional “blue-chip” wildlife productions, the series marks a conscious shift away from observation alone.

“This (series) gives the emotion and the complexity and the heart and the tears and the laughs; all those kinds of emotions that you don’t often get in a wildlife film,” he said.

That emotional depth is rooted in collaboration, an approach Cohen said fundamentally changed how the crew worked in the field. Access to filming locations was granted through cooperation with Indigenous communities, with each episode shaped by guidance from local knowledge keepers, guardians, Elders, youth and scientists.

“We’re not romanticizing the animal or … (just seeing) the animal in its environment,” he said. “Even when you see the bear by himself, you’re still hearing the voice of the Indigenous guardian.”

Those perspectives often led to moments that have lingered long after filming ended. Bochner described standing in a river during the salmon run surrounded by thousands of spawning fish nudging against his legs while community members worked nearby.

“This (was) one of the most incredible experiences of my life,” he said. “I don’t get to do this working in an office or living in the city, but here I am quite literally touching these wild animals.” He said the moment underscored what he described as a broader disconnect in urban life from the natural world, as well as from direct experience and knowledge.

Another moment came during a caribou butchering workshop with Innu knowledge keepers in Quebec. Bochner asked if he could make a small offering to thank the animal for its life and sacrifice, sprinkling tobacco on the caribou’s nose as a gesture of respect.

“I just burst into tears,” he recalled. “That microsecond of interacting with this caribou created such an intense connection between me, the environment, and these people that I’ve never met before. It was incredibly moving.”

The series also highlights Indigenous-led conservation and monitoring initiatives. Both producers said they hope viewers see themselves reflected not only culturally, but professionally.

Cohen said young people should consider getting into the sciences.

“Get into this world of conservation of nature, of wildlife conservation, biology — you name it. There’s a whole world out there that’s really fascinating and open right now.”

Behind the camera, Animal Nation prioritized the work of Indigenous creatives throughout production, with narrators and composers working in multiple languages. Bochner recalled a cinematographer who, after a physically demanding day, insisted on staying out until dusk to capture one final shot, inspired by the setting and asking for no extra compensation.

“We’re trying to … have it come from the heart,” Bochner said. “I’m also learning, discovering, and feeling all kinds of new, amazing things in this whole process. This isn’t just a job … there’s a great deal of inspiration, passion and discovery that goes along with (it).”

With all seven episodes rolling out weekly through February, the creators said interest is already emerging from international broadcasters.

“We would love to do Animal Nation Australia, or Animal Nation Hawaii, Bochner said. “It certainly lends itself to exploring a whole wide range of international Indigenous perspectives, animals, communities, cultures, and scientists.”

For now, Bochner said the focus is on sharing what communities generously entrusted them with.

“You can’t do this without the people,” he said. Both producers emphasized that Animal Nation would not exist without the support of APTN. “It’s the generosity of others that allowed us to do this incredibly privileged journey.”

To learn more about the production company and its other projects, visit 2DucksMedia.com.

Animal Nation premieres Jan. 8 on APTN and will be available for streaming on APTN+, with new episodes airing weekly. To view the documentary, search for APTN.ca or use the APTN+ app.

Windspeaker.com