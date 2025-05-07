Indian Head couple recognized with SaskVolunteer Medal

Ryan Kiedrowski

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

A group of people received the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal in Regina recently, including Dr. Bruce Neill and Laura Poppy from Indian Head.

The 29th annual presentation of the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal took place on April 29 at Government House with 15 honourees from across the province in attendance.

Coinciding with National Volunteer Week, the Honourable Bernadette McIntyre Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan presented the medals in person.

“The theme of volunteer week this year is Volunteers Make Waves,” she said. “When volunteers come together and push towards a common goal, like waves on the ocean, they roll forward—building momentum, making powerful impacts, sending ripples outward to benefit others that they may never meet. In Saskatchewan, we send out volunteer waves out over the rolling grasslands, the endless rain fields and forests, and in the winter, over the endless snowdrifts and the beautiful ice covered lakes!”

Recipients of the 2024 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal are Valerie Bidaux, Eastend; William Brooks, Saskatoon; Creighton (Wayne) Cameron, Moose Jaw; Brenda Corman, Saskatoon; Audrey and Rod Euteneier, Regina; John Grant, Regina; Lieutenant-Colonel (Ret’d) Lyle Johnson OMM, CD, Moose Jaw; Harey Linnen, Regina; Sandi Lougheed, Beechy; Oswald Lutz, Lanigan; Dr. Bruce Neill and Laura Poppy, Indian Head; Rob Rongve, North Battleford; and Jayne C.M. Whyte, Regina.

McIntyre also noted how individual efforts go on to make large collective impacts in a community.

“We each make a difference in the areas that we have a passion for, and as a result, make a positive impact on our neighbours, organizations and communities in Saskatchewan,” she said. “We are proud of our volunteerism, and rightly so. Your generosity and spirit are the heart and soul of our communities and it is the prairie way of building and sustaining all that we love. Co-operation, collaboration, and teamwork are powerful strategies that allow all of us to grow and thrive.”

Also joining the 15 award recipients were family and friends, some of whom McIntyre assumed were undoubtedly tapped to help as well.

“I also acknowledge the family and friends of the honourees for that all the you do when the volunteer is out volunteering,” she said. “I expect that many of you have been recruited to help out where needed as well. In my family and circle of friends, it’s become known as being ‘volun-told’! Thank you for supporting these recipients in their valuable work. They couldn’t do it without you. In closing, I want to leave you with one thought. Volunteers are not paid, not because they’re worthless, rather because they’re priceless.”

Deputy Premier Jim Reiter borrowed a quote from Gandhi, famous for his views on non-violent resistance.

“Our recipients come from communities both large and small,” Reiter said. “It’s a testament to the strength of the spirit of volunteerism that has defined this province since its very beginning. The late Mahatma Gandhi once said, ‘the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.’ Just reflect on that quote for a minute. When we give ourselves and our time to others, we fulfill our greater purpose.”

He went on to acknowledge how volunteers often forgo their own wants and needs in favour of the greater good.

“This province and its people are better off because of you and the work that you’ve done,” Reiter said. “If even one person was positively impacted by your time and dedication, it’s a job well done to our recipients. I hope you allow yourself to feel a sense of pride in all that you’ve accomplished. Think of your friends and family, your loudest cheerleaders, you’ve led by example for decades, and I believe many people have decided to take up the mantle of volunteerism because of you on behalf of the province of Saskatchewan, I extend my sincere appreciation to all of you.”

Also on-hand with congratulatory remarks was provincial NDP leader Carla Beck, who credited the award recipients as “shining examples of what we can accomplish in this province when we work together.”

“Saskatchewan is a small province that has always punched above its weight,” she said. “We’re blessed with abundant natural resources, but most importantly, we’re blessed with the kind of people that are willing to put their hand up, dig in, and make communities better. Right across this province, we have 15 shining examples of that here today. These are people who care about their community, care about their province and the country that we live in, we are richer for all of your efforts.”

Local couple humbled by award

As with all the volunteers assembled in Regina last week, Dr. Bruce Neill and Laura Poppy weren’t motivated by recognition for their volunteering efforts. They are well-known, however, for their contributions in the community of Indian Head.

“Bruce and Laura are retired Agriculture Canada researchers,” explained Jason Quillam, Saskatchewan Chief of Protocol during the duo’s medal presentation. “They’re passionate community leaders. Bruce champions conservation, outdoor education and sustainability. He’s founded the Save the Shelterbelts committee. Laura supports environmental and youth programs through Scouts, Communities in Bloom and Nature Saskatchewan. Both obviously serve with the RCMP Pipe Band and have led numerous local initiatives. Laura and Bruce’s volunteerism have earned them both the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee medal, and most recently with us, the King Charles III Coronation medal.”

In conversation with the World-Spectator, Neill and Poppy were humbled by the honour.

“It really is an honour, it’s amazing,” Neill said. “There’s probably many, many people who are deserving, but we were the lucky ones that got nominated and to receive it.”

Poppy added that learning about the nomination for the SVM was indeed a surprise.

“We really appreciate the nominations, a lot of work went into that process,” she said. “We realize that, so we’re very honoured. It was a surprise, but it’s an incredible achievement. It’s not why we volunteer, but we’ve each put in probably over 10,000 hours of volunteerism over the years in multiple organizations in our small community, but we also represent our community while here and we’re representing the RCMP Pipe Band, which is just one of the volunteer things we do.”

In addition to the list Quillam noted in reading the couple’s bio, Neill is also involved with the Indian Head Grand Theatre restoration for the past 12 years. Poppy has also been involved with the local food bank and canoe club.

“I was brought up to volunteer,” says Poppy. “My father was a volunteer, and I grew up valuing that and seeing the benefit of that. Because when you volunteer, you give to your community, but you also grow. It’s a super important thing for everybody to do. It’s a busy world—everybody’s busy—but to give to your community, you get so much more back.”

Neill noted they first heard the news via a phone call around St. Patrick’s Day, discovering that the Pipe Major from the RCMP Pipe Band the couple volunteers with had done the legwork gathering letters of support from various groups around Indian Head.