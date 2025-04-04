Incumbent Ontario MP withdraws from federal election amid controversy

Scarlett Liu

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Markham Economist & Sun

Just minutes before midnight on March 31, Markham-Unionville MP Paul Chiang announced his decision to withdraw from the 2025 federal election.

“As the Prime Minster and Team Canada work to stand up to President Trump and protect our economy, I do not want there to be distractions in this critical moment. That’s why I’m standing aside as our 2025 candidate in our community of Markham-Unionville,” he wrote in a statement on X.

The former York Regional Police officer had been facing mounting pressure to step down following controversial remarks he made about political opponent Joseph Tay, now a Conservative candidate in Don Valley North.

In December 2024, the Hong Kong Police Force’s National Security Department issued a warrant for Tay’s arrest, offering a bounty of HK$1,000,000.

According to the Chinese-language newspaper Ming Pao, Chiang told reporters at a January media event, “If you can bring him to the Chinese Consulate General in Toronto, you will receive this million-dollar prize.”

As backlash grew, Chiang quickly issued an apology, calling his comments “deplorable and a complete lapse of judgment.” He acknowledged that as a former police officer, he should have known better.

However, the apology failed to quell public criticism. Tay rejected it outright, insisting that Liberal Leader Mark Carney remove Chiang as a candidate, calling his remarks “threatening” and “unacceptable.”

Earlier on Monday, Carney stood by Chiang, confirming that he would remain the party’s candidate for the battleground riding of Markham-Unionville, while also condemning his remarks as “deeply offensive.”

In his withdrawal statement, Chiang thanked his family and supporters, reaffirming his commitment to public service.

“For over three decades, I have dedicated myself to keeping people safe and upholding our country’s values — and I always will.”

As of today, Elections Canada has yet to confirm any official candidates for Markham-Unionville. The nomination deadline is April 7, with the full list of confirmed candidates set to be published on April 9.