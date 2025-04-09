Increasing bear-spray incidents could see possible Saskatoon bylaw in June

Brody Langager

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Bear spray has been an increasing issue in Saskatoon, and the city is looking at additional action beyond what the provincial government is prescribing.

THE INCREASE IN INCIDENTS

“In 2022, there were 180 incidents where bear spray was the most serious weapon present during a violent crime,” the Saskatoon Police Service said in a statement.

That number more than doubled in two years, with 367 bear spray incidents recorded in 2024.

Police say there have been 74 incidents of bear spray within the first two months of 2025.

“These numbers show that bear spray continues to be a concern, and Chief McBride has indicated curbing its illegal use is a primary policing challenge he hopes to address this year.”

SPS said it is working with multiple levels of government to find opportunities to address bear spray and reduce incidents within the community.

A POSSIBLE BYLAW

The idea of a possible bylaw to regulate bear spray in Saskatoon isn’t a new one.

Cary and Sherry Tarasoff proposed a bylaw to regulate the sale of bear spray during a city council committee back in December after some discussions with police.

That proposal was only received as information, but the discussion about a potential bylaw again reared its head during a committee meeting last week.

During a discussion revolving around bus safety, Coun. Randy Donauer said he had heard there was a rash of bear spray incidents on buses, and he wondered if Saskatoon Transit felt urgency to deal with the issue.

It was noted that some arrests were made related to those events, and Saskatoon Transit hoped that would curb the number of incidents on buses, adding that arrests help them enforce a bus ban on individuals.

Donauer wondered if arrests would be sufficient deterrent, or whether the city needs to look at a possible bylaw to restrict sales of bear spray.

It was also learned at the meeting that SPS had submitted a proposal on what they would be looking for to address bear spray, although SPS wouldn’t comment on what was in that proposal at this time.

In a previous interview with SPS Chief Cam McBride, he noted that controlling the bear-spray point of sale and having appropriately strong penalties are needed to curb the growing number of related incidents.

A report to council regarding this proposal is expected in June.

PROVINCIAL SUPPORT

Because provincial and federal rules are in place around bear spray, the city says it has limited jurisdiction.

But the Government of Saskatchewan said it is encouraging municipalities to consider further bylaws.

“Municipalities maintain authority to pass bylaws respecting the retail sale of bear spray, knives, machetes and other similar items, as well as the possession, transportation and storage of those items,” read a statement from the Ministry of Justice.

The province announced The Safe Public Spaces (Street Weapons) Act in December. It allows municipalities and First Nations to opt into new rules that allow regulations on the possession, transportation and storage of things — such as bear spray — that can be used as street weapons.

People wouldn’t be allowed to possess bear spray in public spaces under the act.

“The new act will also give police officers enhanced authority to seize bear spray from persons in public spaces if the bear spray is a threat to public safety. This seizure power exists whether or not the person is charged with an offence.”