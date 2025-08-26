Two injured, four arrested following collision in East Hill area

Prince Albert police have arrested four people following a motor vehicle collision at the 15th Avenue East and 28th Street East intersection late Tuesday afternoon.

Two people were injured in the collision and treated by Parkland Ambulance before being transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They were not among the four arrested.

Prior to the collision, officers were searching the area for a red truck. According to a Prince Albert Police Service Press release, a complainant heard multiple gun shots before a red truck drove by at a high rate of speed on 15th Avenue East. Officers were then called to the scene at around 4:10 p.m.

They located the truck near the intersection of 15th Avenue and 15th Street East. The truck continued before colliding with another vehicle. All four occupants fled the truck on foot. They were arrested shortly after by members of the Proactive Policing Unit (PPU).

Anyone with information about the shooting or collision is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222, or 1-800-222-8477.