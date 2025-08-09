Increased police presence in Deschambault lake after fatal officer-involved shooting

Daily Herald Staff

The Saskatchewan RCMP says there is an increased police presence in Deshambault Lake following a fatal officer-involved shooting Friday morning.

In a statement, police said the incident remains under investigation, and the deceased individual has not been publicly identified. No police were physically injured.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has been notified and is investigating. The RCMP’s Prince Albert General Investigation Section is handling the initial call for service received by Deschambault Lake RCMP.

According to the RCMP, several individuals have been taken into custody in connection with the ongoing investigation. Officers are concentrated near Oskatut Avenue in Deshambault Lake, and residents are being asked to avoid the area and follow police direction.

RCMP said they will provide more details as the investigation progresses but must maintain the integrity of SIRT’s work. If an imminent risk is identified, police will notify the public.