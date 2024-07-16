Increase in funding for FASD

The government has finally increased the annual funding for those impared by Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Families and caregivers of children and youth impacted by FASD will now have access to expanded supports thanks to an increase of $135,000 in annualized funding, as announced in the 2024-25 Provincial Budget.

“This investment is part of our government’s commitment to improve and provide supports for at-risk families, children and youth,” said Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky.

FASD is a diagnostic term used to describe impacts on the brain and body of individuals prenatally exposed to alcohol. The Network is a community-based, provincial organization that works to enhance the lives of people impacted by FASD. They provide support, events and services to individuals and families living with FASD across the province as well as provide mandatory training for foster parents.

“The FASD Network is a vital partner, working in our communities with children and youth who experience this life-long disability along with their families to improve outcomes and help them build a better future,” said Makowsky

Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder describes the impacts on the brain and body of someone exposed to alcohol in the womb. It’s a lifelong disability, but is preventable with the right services and supports.

“The FASD Network’s Intensive Support Program provides services to families impacted by FASD who are in need of assistance navigating child and family programs,” said, FASD Network Executive Director Andrea Kotlar.

“The increase in funding will ensure that in-home and educational services provided by the FASD Network are available when needed and also the ministry will make a valuable difference in the lives of families and children who are impacted by FASD.

In addition to the annualized funding increase, the Ministry of Social Services 2024-25 budget also provides a three per cent increase in funding to all third-party service providers it contracts with.

The FASD Network of Saskatchewan is one of the organizations to receive the increase.

“The primary purpose of these services are to empower families and provide the skills to address the challenges caused by FASD and related child protection concerns in order for families to thrive together,” said Kotlar.