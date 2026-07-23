Inaugural Wakawfest a success

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

The inaugural Wakawfest last weekend featured a variety of activities aimed at engaging attendees of all ages despite the intense heat. Young people participated in the carnival games that provided both challenges and entertainment. Young participants took part in dart-throwing competitions targeting colourful balloons, while others searched for hidden ducks with bright red bottoms in a themed setup. The atmosphere was marked by the sounds of laughter and excitement from the several bouncy castles set up as the Kids Fun Zone in the former curling rink, where children raced from one castle to the next, jumping and tumbling.

A prominent attraction on the street was the dunk tank, which garnered considerable attention from the children. Participants attempted to send a volunteer into the water, with onlookers encouraging the young participants, some of whom received extra assistance in hitting the target.

The Lions’ outdoor come-and-go bingo brought together people of all ages, allowing families and friends to enjoy the communal experience. As the sun set, the evening street dance began, and although a misunderstanding occurred regarding the start time, Sask Steel provided a concert that was well received by young and old alike. The tornado warning alerts that rang out on cell phones during the break did not dissuade people, and when Sask Steel returned to the stage, they joked that if anyone spotted a tornado, to let them know.

The Planning Committee will meet later this week to discuss successes and potential improvements for next year, while also determining the distribution of proceeds to the participating clubs. The goal behind the event was to have a large fundraising event to take some of the pressure off local clubs and organizations.

Comments from attendees were positive, with the overall consensus being that the planners did an excellent job and that it was appreciated. Rhonda Cochet, Wakawfest 2026 planning committee, described the attendance as “phenomenal.” She shared that the committee would like to see Wakawfest become an annual event that people will look forward to and that community groups will continue to engage with.

Community events play a vital role in uniting not just individual communities, but also neighbouring ones. Often in small towns, groups and clubs work in ‘silos’ with each one trying to find new ways to fundraise, and volunteers burn out and walk away. Community fundraising events decrease the number of fundraising activities in the community and the pressure on businesses as supporters/sponsors, and individuals who spend a lot of time and energy volunteering for the groups they are involved in. As well, individual families are not having to fundraise as often.

With an open-air event such as a street fair, there is no real way to determine attendance, but the FlexNetworks tent reported speaking to over 350 people on Saturday. The combination of games, music, and community involvement contributed to a memorable experience for those attending the festival.

Dwane Burke, Economic & Community Development Manager with the Town of Wakaw, stated, “The day was an absolute success…. It was great seeing families and friends of all ages taking it in.”

Burke noted that investments for future community activities were made through the support of the event sponsors. Some of those investments include the purchase of the tents used at the children’s carnival, the barbecue, and two benches for 1st South, which are still on their way. These investments, he said, will support community groups hosting events any time of year.

Cochet had this to say after the event.

“Our vision was to create an inclusive and energetic environment where everyone could come together to build spirit, unity and pride in our thriving community, and where, together, we could raise funds for local groups, teams, and organizations, and strengthen collaboration.

I’d like to express a heartfelt thank you to everyone who attended Wakawfest 2026 and to each and every volunteer who participated. We could not have done it without you.”