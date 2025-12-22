Inaugural RCMP ‘Fill the Cruiser’ delivers big for PA Food Bank

Daily Herald

The Prince Albert Food Bank received a major boost on Monday thanks to the Prince Albert RCMP and local residents.

The RCMP held their first ‘Fill the Cruiser’ Christmas Fundraiser from noon until 4 p.m. at Safeway and Lake Country Co-op on Sunday. On Monday, RCMP representatives delivered the food to the Prince Albert Food Bank.

“This is incredible,” Prince Albert Food Bank Executive Director Kim Scruby said while receiving the donation. “This is the largest food donation that we have seen this season. This means we can stock our shelves and help out more of those in need.”

Scruby said RCMP officers already do important work in the community. Seeing them and start a Christmas fundraiser was a welcome surprise.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald

Constable Olivia Tolmie of the RCMP worked on packing the RCMP vehicle as the Fill the Cruiser food fundraiser was under way at the Safeway in Prince Albert on Sunday.



“We are grateful for what they do every day to keep our community safe but stepping out like this to support the community is something else and we are incredibly grateful,” he said.

RCMP Cpl. Bryan Lefebvre was one of two RCMP officers on scene for the donation. Lefebvre said they noticed residents struggling due to the increased cost of living, and that inspired them to start the fundraising campaign.

“With the high cost of living and the cost of food items increasing, we felt that this will be a great opportunity for us to help out the community and give back to the community,” said Lefebvre, who also organized the presentation of the food items.

Lefebvre added that he appreciated how many residents supported the idea.

“It feels really great,” he said. “To be honest I was not expecting anything less from the City of Prince Albert. There are so many great people around here. We got a lot of food and a lot of donations. I want to say thank you to everybody who made this possible. Thank you and have a merry and safe Christmas.”

editorial@paherald.sk.ca