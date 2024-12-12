In photos: Sounds of the season: Rotary Carol Festival returns to Melfort United Church

The 74th Melfort Rotary Carol Festival returned to the Melfort United Church on Sunday, Dec. 8. After opening with a sing-a-long performers included Shelby Murphy, Katie Toews, Josephina Hovdedstad, The North East Community Band Ensemble, Gavin Enns,the Grade 4 to 6 Brunswick Choir, Tara Muntain and Kim Hemstead-Falk, Jennifer Summach, the Tisdale and District Strings, the Grade 1 to 3 Brunswick Choir, The Turner Girls, Lucy Turner, Helena Chester, Taya Hope Bennett, Alison Summach and Astrid Schmale, Samuel Petersen, Muntain and Chris Corbett, the Mefort United Church Choir and the finale of the Rotary Club with the United Church Choir. There was also a reading of the Christmas Blessing by Gailmarie Anderson and an appeal by Rotarian Merv Roblee. The annual event raised money to support the Salvation Army in Melfort.

The Grade 1 to 3 Brunswick School Choir performed during the 74th Annual Melfort Rotary Carol Festival on Sunday, December 8th. Melfort Rotary photo.

Stephanie Turner of the North East Community Band performs during the 74th Annual Melfort Rotary Carol Festival on Sunday, December 8th. Melfort Rotary photo.