In another landslide, Cameron reelected for fourth term as FSIN chief

Saskatoon StarPhoenix Staff

Receiving another overwhelming mandate, Bobby Cameron has been reelected chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN).

During the FSIN’s two-day annual general assembly this week in Saskatoon, elections were held to fill the positions of chief, first vice-chief and third vice-chief.

Cameron, from Witchekan Lake First Nation, received 765 votes — a fraction under 75 per cent — to overwhelm Aly Bear, from Whitecap Dakota First Nation, who received 258 votes.

He is now set to serve a fourth term as FSIN chief.

In each of Cameron’s election victories, the final results haven’t been close. In 2015, when he was first elected chief, he received around 80 per cent of the vote. In each of the 2018, 2021 and 2024 campaigns, he remained around 75 per cent.

Cameron was elected as the FSIN’s second vice-chief in 2011 and was reelected in 2014. He became chief the next year.

The race for first vice-chief wasn’t competitive, either. David Pratt was reelected with 849 votes, well ahead of second-place Jocelyn Chaplin Campbell with 125 votes.

Fabian Head was elected third vice-chief with 507 votes, garnering more support than the other five candidates combined.

The FSIN represents 74 First Nations across Saskatchewan. It advocates on behalf of member First Nations on issues such as education and child welfare, both provincially and federally.

Cameron had been facing questions over whether he should have been allowed to run for the position of chief, due to his conviction in 1993 of break, enter and theft. According to the FSIN’s election act, a person “shall be ineligible as a candidate for an executive position if he/she has been convicted of fraud, theft or a breach of trust.”

Cameron has run in FSIN elections dating back to 2011.

The FSIN leadership will soon be responding to the results of a forensic audit by Indigenous Services Canada.

A letter dated March 15 from Indigenous Services Canada to the FSIN said ISC would review spending dating back to April 1, 2019 until the present day — though the dates covered could expand.

According to the letter, ISC was planning to conduct the forensic audit “of funding provided to the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations through the funding agreements in place between your organization and ISC.”

A forensic audit helps identify and gather evidence or assess possible financial irregularities, possible misappropriation of funds or assets, or potential fraud.

There is no immediate timeline for the completion or release of the forensic audit.