Immunization rates key to combating measles

Shaynee Modien

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

Measles, a disease thought to be eradicated in Canada since 1998, is once again posing a problem in the Great White North. This highly contagious disease has even brought a mild surge in cases to the middle of the prairies in Saskatchewan.

Dr. David Torr, Medical Health Officer for the Southwest region of the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), has stated that there have been 45 reported measles cases in Saskatchewan from mid-March to mid-May this year, compared to a total of just two cases between the years 2015 to 2024.

Despite this, Saskatchewan has been doing a good job of getting the word out, with Dr. Torr noting, “We’ve had relatively good immunization rates in the mid to high 80 per cent range, but not quite yet at the 95 per cent needed to attain good protection of the population.”

The SHA continues to urge people to arrange a time to attend public health offices and get their free shots. Vaccinations can also be obtained at certain clinics in the province where public health offices are unavailable.

Getting your measles immunization shots not only protects you but helps prevent the spread of the disease.

With an increase in immigration from around the world, the Saskatchewan Health Authority has been translating health updates into languages other than English to better assist newcomers to the province. They are also working with places like the wellness center and Family Resource Centre in Swift Current to help spread the word about getting immunized.

While Canada continues to make vaccinations a priority, there are some countries in the world where measles vaccinations are not available.

In Saskatchewan, the provincial government does not mandate vaccinations for those who have recently arrived in the province, but it strongly advises and encourages people to get vaccinated says Dr. Torr.

According to Dr. Torr, the measles surge in Canada can be attributed to a few key factors. Firstly, a decline in vaccination rates globally has contributed to the spread of the disease. Additionally, increased travel across the world has enabled the virus to spread more easily.

Dr. Torr says the current number of cases in the province is a “moving target,” and advised people to check the SHA website for exposure updates. www.saskhealthauthority.ca/measles

A recent risk update from the Public Health Agency of Canada has suggested that if the increase in measles continues, it could mean Canada would lose its status as a country with eradicated measles.

Dr. Torr, however, remains optimistic, pointing out that Saskatchewan has relatively good immunization rates, even with a minor reduction in immunization.

His message is simple: “The more people we get vaccinated, the less we shall see it.”