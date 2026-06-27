‘I’m here to rescue a graduation dress’: firefighters, town staff, strangers rally to save graduation for Selby student

Michelle Dorey Forestell

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Kingstonist.com

It was a busy morning in the Martin household, with all four kids at home and a big celebration ahead — youngest daughter Remi’s Grade 8 graduation that evening from Selby Public School — but Sarah Richmond Martin had no idea how much chaos was lurking just outside.

She was doing laundry when a knock came at the door, and she glanced outside to see a firefighter in full garb.

Her son Kobe, 24, who was up and about and had just finished showering, was at the door ahead of her, speaking to the firefighter who turned out to be Sarah’s cousin, Nathan Bruce of Greater Napanee Fire and Rescue.

Bruce told her the family needed to evacuate their home, fast. The Martins were among dozens of residents displaced after a hazardous materials incident at Maritime House Metals on Kimmetts Side Road prompted emergency crews to evacuate nearby homes and businesses.

“He told me that we need to evacuate as soon as possible, that there was a toxic gas plume, essentially, and that we needed to get out,” Sarah recalled.

“My one daughter that was with me, Libby, she ran inside ahead of me, and she got everybody up.”

Libby 20, went to wake her younger sisters, 18-year-old Macy and 13-year-old prospective graduate Remi.

“It just so happened that Remi was home; she was trying to get some beauty sleep,” Sarah laughed.

“We were like, ‘Well, what do we do? What do we grab?'” she recalled asking.

The response: “Nothing. Go south.”

Patriarch Trevor Martin had the family vehicle at work, meaning the family had no transportation. So within minutes, Sarah, her four children, and their dog Winnie were walking away from their home.

“We were just us, on foot,” Sarah said.

The family made their way toward the road closure barriers. They eventually stopped near ABcann Medicinals on Vanluven Road, where there was a picnic table, so at least they could sit down.

Sarah said they didn’t know how long they would be there or what would happen next. They were essentially waiting for information.

A woman named Stella, who works at ABcann, came outside.

“She was asking what was happening, and I gave her the only information I knew,” Sarah explained.

A little while later, Stella came back out and asked if she could help: “Would you guys like something to drink? Would the dog like some water?”

At around the same time, Town workers stationed at the barricade wandered over and started chatting with the family. Unlike many of the other evacuated residents who had been able to leave the area in vehicles, the Martins were stuck.

“We were kind of the peanut gallery,” Sarah said.

Soon, Stella returned with water for Winnie and Tim Hortons food and drinks for the family.

The Martins quickly became recognizable at the edge of the evacuation zone: five family members, a dog, and nowhere obvious to go.

Before long, several municipal workers arrived.

“There were three worker trucks that pulled up,” Sarah said. “The one guy’s like, ‘I’m here for the dog. I already got the seat ready.'”

The family was transported to the Best & Bash Arena on McPherson Drive, which had been opened as a temporary shelter for displaced residents.

Along the way, Sarah mentioned another concern: Kobe has cystic fibrosis and requires medication before eating. Because the evacuation had happened so quickly, those medications had been left behind.

Town staff arranged to take Sarah back to the house.

“They checked it out, and they were like, ‘Yeah, we’ll take your kids over to the arena, and we’ll take you back to get the medications,'” she said.

But the day held another complication: Remi’s graduation.

At first, graduation hadn’t been at the top of anyone’s mind. The family was focused on figuring out where they would spend the day and whether they would be allowed to go home.

Then somebody learned there was a graduation ceremony that night.

Firefighter Bruce arrived at the Best & Bash Arena and said, “Well, I’m here to rescue a graduation dress. I heard it was graduation.”

That rescue mission quickly followed: Bruce took Remi to retrieve her dress and other belongings from the evacuated home.

“When she got back in the truck, he’s like, ‘Did you get your heels?'” Sarah said, laughing, because the answer was no. “Sure enough, she didn’t. She had to go back there.”

At the arena, staff offered showers and whatever else the family might need to get Remi ready for her big night. Eventually, family and friends stepped in as well. Remi’s older sister connected with her boyfriend’s family, who offered a place to get ready.

As the afternoon wore on, the situation began to improve. The family eventually received clearance to return home, giving everyone time to shower, regroup, and make their way to graduation.

Although the day had begun with evacuation orders, emergency vehicles, and uncertainty, Remi made it to the ceremony.

Looking back, Sarah Martin said that what stands out most isn’t the inconvenience, but the response from the people around her.

“They took so much care of us and were so great, and with humour and grace,” she expressed.

The experience later prompted Martin to share a public message of thanks on social media, praising emergency responders, municipal workers, local businesses, and community members who helped her family throughout the day.

“I cannot express our gratitude to our emergency services,” she wrote. “My heart is beyond grateful for the care and constant checkups, updates from our emergency services and our community.”

For Sarah, a frightening day became something else entirely: “Our emergency service and town workers made our day one not to forget. Ever.”

And the graduation went off exactly as it should have: with a proud mom chasing Remi like the paparazzi.