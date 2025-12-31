Illegal outfitting scheme leads to tens of thousands of dollars in fines

Daily Herald

After nearly two years, a Saskatchewan Conservation Officer Service investigation has resulted in significant penalties after officers uncovered unlawful outfitting activities and the possession of wild animals inside a domestic game farm near the community of Briercrest in southern Saskatchewan.

In December 2023, Moose Jaw Conservation Officers received information that a wild moose had been harvested inside the Hartland Whitetails Ltd. game farm enclosure and that wild deer were being baited into the fenced area. Officers attended the site and identified owner Allen Morhart of Elbow.

The year and a half long investigation determined that three European clients attended the Hartland Whitetails Ltd. game farm from Sept. 25 – 30 30, 2023. Morhart outfitted one client without the required licence, leading to the unlawful harvest of a wild moose on Sept. 27 and a wild mule deer on Sept. 28. Both animals were later taken to a taxidermist, where investigators found a Saskatchewan resident moose licence seal had been improperly supplied by an employee of Hartland Whitetails Ltd.

An agreed statement of facts by the accused and Crown confirmed that deer were being baited into the enclosure and that a wild moose had entered the fence in the winter of 2022 which was never reported to the appropriate ministry.

The captive wild mule deer found inside a second Hartland Whitetails Ltd. enclosure was euthanized and tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease.

On Nov. 25, Morhart pleaded guilty to multiple offences including unlawfully acting as an outfitter (moose), unlawfully acting as an outfitter (mule deer), allowing his licence to be used by another person, and unlawful possession of six wild mule deer.

He was fined a combined $36,400 for the offences, and received a five-year hunting licence suspension.

On Oct 20, 2025, Erich Mueller, an Austrian hunt broker connected to the offences, was convicted of aiding and abetting unlawful hunting and outfitting without a licence. He received $6,760 in fines and a one-year hunting licence suspension.

For wildlife, fisheries, forestry, or environmental violations, call Saskatchewan’s Turn in Poachers and Polluters (TIPP). Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward through the SaskTIP Reward Program.

