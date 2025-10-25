Île-à-la-Crosse RCMP investigating suspicious fire

Île-à-la-Crosse RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire reported early Friday morning on McCallum Street.

Police say they received the report around 2:40 a.m. on October 24. Officers responding to the call located a garbage bin of fire, which was quickly extinguished by RCMP members and local firefighters.

No injuries were reported. Investigators believe the blaze may have been intentionally set.

Anyone with information or who saw suspicious activity on McCallum Street in the early morning hours of October 24 is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment at 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.