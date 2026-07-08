Île-à-la-Crosse celebrates 250 years with week-long festival

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

ÎLE-À-LA-CROSSE — One of Canada’s oldest continuously inhabited northern communities celebrated a major milestone as Île-à-la-Crosse marked its 250th anniversary with six days of cultural events, entertainment and community celebrations.

The festivities began Friday, July 3, and continued through July 8, drawing visitors from across Saskatchewan and beyond to commemorate the community’s rich history and enduring cultural traditions.

Located in northwestern Saskatchewan, Île-à-la-Crosse traces its roots back to 1776 and has long been an important gathering place for Michif, Métis, First Nations and northern peoples. Organizers say the anniversary celebration will honour that legacy while recognizing the people who continue to shape the community today.

Photo from the Northern Village of Île-à-la-Crosse Facebook page.

Residents celebrated the 250th anniversary of Île-à-la-Crosse’s founding with a special drone show on July 7.

“This is more than a celebration of our history; it is a celebration of our people,” Mayor Myra Malboeuf said in a news release. “For 250 years, Île-à-la-Crosse has been a place where cultures come together, families are built, traditions are shared and communities support one another. We are honoured to welcome everyone home to celebrate this remarkable milestone with us.”

The event welcomed representatives from Indigenous governments and municipal, provincial and federal governments, including Bernadette McIntyre, along with Elders, community leaders and special guests.

Organizers say the celebration featured a wide range of activities designed to showcase the community’s culture, history and traditions. Programming included opening ceremonies, canoe races, traditional cultural demonstrations, Métis and Cree storytelling, a Michif marketplace, workshops, historical exhibits, sporting events, family activities, a Healing Village and nightly drone shows.

Live entertainment was also scheduled throughout the week, highlighted by a performance from country group BlackHawk during a cabaret on Saturday, July 4.

Courtesy of ILEX250

Anniversary sign at Île-à-la-Crosse marking the community’s 250th anniversary (1776–2026).

Additional amenities included a designated outdoor smoking area, portable washrooms for men, indoor washrooms reserved for women and beer carts inside the arena.

The anniversary celebration has been supported by numerous volunteers, community partners and sponsors. Premier sponsors include the Gitzel Family Fund, Sakitawak Development Corporation, PLEDCO and Métis Nation–Saskatchewan.

The Northern Village of Île-à-la-Crosse said the weeklong celebration is intended not only to recognize Île-à-la-Crosse’s past but also to inspire future generations while bringing together residents, former residents and visitors to celebrate one of Canada’s oldest communities.