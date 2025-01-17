Ila-a-la-Crosse woman wins million dollar jackpot

An Ile-a-la-Crosse woman is more than $1 million richer after winning the Vault Breaker jackpot prize awarded by the Saskatchewan VLT program.

Wanda Daigneault won $1,025,426.12 while playing the VLT at a tavern in Saskatoon on Jan. 9. She said the win was completely unexpected.



“I had no idea what I was doing,” Daigneault said in a press release. “The person sitting next to me told me I won $18,000 and I didn’t see the fifth icon fall on my scree.



“Then the guy said, ‘You got it. You’re a millionaire,’” she added. “I was like, ‘What? Oh my God.’”

Daigneault said the money means her husband won’t have to work any more. She said that’s been a big wish for several years.



“My biggest dream is for my husband to retire,” she said. “He took care of me (when I needed it), and it’s been a hard couple of years. It’s his turn to be taken care of. It’s a relief to know we don’t have to worry as much.”