If the west separates, New Brunswick would be in deep trouble: Tory politican

John Chilibeck

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Daily Gleaner

A Progressive Conservative MLA is warning that billions of dollars in transfer payments to New Brunswick are at risk if Alberta eventually votes to separate from Canada.

Sherry Wilson made the comment during a testy exchange with Jean-Claude D’Amours, the minister of intergovernmental affairs, in the legislature on Friday.

The Tories were pressing the Liberal minister during his department’s main estimates. They wanted to know what he was doing to help New Brunswick businesses in the face of U.S. tariff threats.

“I was talking to really good friend of mine last night in Alberta,” said Wilson, a former cabinet minister who’s the MLA for Albert-Riverview. “They’re ramping up out there for a referendum, depending on the outcome of the election. Like, can you imagine if we don’t have the transfer payments that we’ve been getting from Alberta?”

Former Reform Party leader Preston Manning recently warned that if Liberal Leader Mark Carney wins the federal election on April 28, it would lead to the break up of Canada. He said western Canadians would be so angry with another Liberal term in office, they’d want to secede.

The respected conservative commentator also argued in the opinion piece in the Globe and Mail on April 2 that “voters, particularly in central and Atlantic Canada, need to recognize that a vote for the Carney Liberals is a vote for Western secession – a vote for the breakup of Canada as we know it.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre dismissed the piece, but Manning’s talk of western separatism after nearly a decade of Liberal rule in Ottawa has ruffled feathers.

New Brunswick depends heavily on transfers from Ottawa. This fiscal year alone, the provincial budget will receive about $4.6 billion through major federal transfer payments. That’s nearly one-third of the Holt Liberal government’s $14.3-billion budget released last month.

Much of the wealth transferred by Ottawa is fueled by the oil and gas industries in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Wilson hinted that if Alberta eventually separates, New Brunswick would be in a deep financial hole.

“When I say gauging what are challenges are going to be, this is one we seriously have to look at,” she told D’Amours, before asking him what the government was doing to promote New Brunswick products and businesses within Canada and other parts of the world.

D’Amours ignored her comments about western alienation. Instead, he said that the provincial Crown corporation Opportunities New Brunswick and Premier Susan Holt had attended the Seafood Expo in Boston last month to find better markets for the province’s $1.7-billion seafood industry, including the lucrative lobster trade.

New Brunswick officials, he said, had also recently attended a Barcelona seafood show.

“Opportunities New Brunswick is putting in place trade shows that allows us to highlight and showcase our products,” D’Amours said.

Wilson, however, retorted that there was nothing new about provincial officials attending those annual events.

She said the province should change policies to ensure New Brunswick businesses become as competitive as possible.

“For example, I have a really good friend who lives in South Korea. She would die to get a bottle of maple syrup from New Brunswick. And there are very few provinces that produce it. We know that. So that could be grown even more.”

Mary Wilson, a Tory MLA who also served as a cabinet minister in the previous Higgs government, said small business optimism was the worst it’s been in 25 years, much of it driven by the threat of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs. She’s unrelated to Sherry Wilson.

She recited the monthly business barometer published by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, which represents small and medium-sized firms.

The latest small business confidence index in March was only 25 out of 100, the lowest score since the barometer was set up in 2000.

It was a lower mark than during the 2020 pandemic, 2008 financial crisis or the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001.

“Small businesses play a huge, huge role in New Brunswick,” Wilson said. “If we’re going to do anything right now, it’s to concentrate on how we can help the independent business sector because they are our job creators.”

As part of her pitch, Wilson said the Liberal government should consider lowering the small business tax rate – which is 2.5 per cent on the first $500,000 in profits – to one per cent, like the practice in neighbouring Prince Edward Island.

Wilson then asked what contingency plans were in place if New Brunswick’s economy is disrupted by tariffs.

D’Amours coolly replied that his government had already proposed measures last month to help New Brunswick businesses.

The $162-million response package (including a $50-million contingency fund) is available to workers who might be laid off and businesses that might need money to modernize and diversify their markets to stay afloat.

But he added it was difficult to plan when Trump seems to change his mind every other day.

“We hope there won’t be any more surprises.”

Wilson pleaded with him to contain costs within his department’s $11.5-million budget.

“Many, many New Brunswickers see this government running a reckless deficit of $600 million,” she said. “It’s outrageous. They see this as a fiscally irresponsible government. Will the minister commit to finding cost savings wherever possible to help reduce this deficit?”

D’Amours told Wilson he took his fiscal responsibilities seriously, but warned, “there could be new issues. We don’t know what will happen tomorrow.”