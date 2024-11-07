Ice Wolves win three of four on lengthy road trip

The La Ronge Ice Wolves won three of four games on a busy road swing before the SJHL pauses for the Western All-Star Showcase hosted with the MJHL.

The Western All-Star Showcase set to take place from Nov. 4 to 6 in Warman, will be a highly competitive pre-selection camp. It will determine at least 20 Team Canada West training camp spots. This challenge will host the top 19U players from western Canada vying for the opportunity to represent Canada at the World Junior A Challenge (WJAC) in December.

Meanwhile the Melfort Mustangs won their lone game and the Nipawin Hawks lost their lone game of the week.

As of Nov. 4 the Mustangs are in first place in the Sherwood Division with a record of 11-3-0-0 with 22 points, the Ice Wolves are in second place with a record of 8-9-1 with 27 points, four points ahead of the Flin Flon Bombers and the Hawks are in fourth place with a record of 2-11-1-0 with five points.

The Ice Wolves closed their busy week with a 4-2 loss to the Yorkton Terriers in Churchbridge in the arena named after their coach Kevin Kaminski.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and the Terriers led 2-1 after the second period.

Dmitri Tomporowski and Taite Donkin scored for the Ice Wolves.

Keenan Ingram had a pair of goals for the Terriers whike Aiden Knutson and Quinn Schutte added the other Yorkton goals.

Graham Brown made 36 saves for La Ronge; Etahn Farrow made 25 saves for the Terriers.

La Ronge continued their busy week with a 3-2 win over the Millionaires in Melville on Friday, Nov. 1.

The game was scoreless after one period and tied 1-1 after the second period.

Mason Bueckert, Seth Dragan and Grayden Perozni scored for the Ice Wolves.

Ryan Roethke and Liam Rodman responded for Melville.

Logan Falk made 26 saves for La Ronge; Nick Genette made 20 saves for the Millionaires.

The Ice Wolves continued their busy week with a 3-1 win over the Notre Dame Hounds in Wilcox on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

The Ice Wolves led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 after the second period.

Rylan Silzer scored a pair of goals for La Ronge while Mason Bueckert added the other Ice Wolves goal.

Graham Brown made 38 saves for the Ice Wolves; Spencer Borsos made 29 saves for Notre Dame.

La Ronge opened their week with a 7-4 win over the Broncos in Humboldt on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The Ice Wolves led 1-0 after the first period and the Broncos led 3-2 after the second period.

Cole Thomas had a hat trick for the Ice Wolves; Zane Normand, Taite Donkin, Bueckert and Jacob Cosette scored the other La Ronge goals.

Former Raider Tre Foquette, Connor Miller, Orin Olson and Rylan Hue scored for the Broncos.

Falk made 47 saves for the Ice Wolves; Ty Matanovich made 25 saves for the Broncos.

The Mustangs lone game of the week was a 3-2 win over the Bombers in Melfort on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

The game was scoreless after one and the Mustangs led 3-1 after two periods.

Former Minto Owen Nelson scored his first SJHL goal for the Mustangs while Nolan Roberts and Nolan Patterson added the other Melfort goals.

Former Raider Carter Anderson and Rydor Ringor responded for the Bombers.

Newly minted SJHL goalie of the month for October Kristian Coombs made 38 saves for Melfort; Kenneth Marquart made 25 saves for Flin Flon.

The Nipawin Hawks lone game was a 3-0 shutout loss to the Melville Millionaires in Nipawin on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The Millionairs Luke Brunen stopped all 22 shots he faced to record the shutout.

The game was scoreless after the first period and Melville led 2-0 after the second period.

Simon Parini, Ryan Roethke and Jaden Iyogun scored for Melville.

The Hawks’ Nathan Claydon made 33 saves.

The Mustangs are in Flin Flon to face the Bombers on Friday, Nov. 8

The Bombers are in Nipawin to face the Hawks on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The Notre Dame Hounds are in La Ronge to face the Ice Wolves on Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9.