Ice Wolves select first overall in both portions of SJHL Draft

The La Ronge Ice Wolves selected forward Kacey Turberfield from Meadow Lake with the first overall pick in the 2011-born SJHL Draft

Turberfield had 32 points in 22 games with the Northwest Stars AA team last season. He was taken in the fifth round at 109th overall in the WHL Draft by the Portland Winterhawks, who acquired the pick in a trade with the Kelowna Rockets.

The Ice Wolves acquired the third pick from the Kindersley Klippers and chose Lachlan Vandall of the Prince Albert Pirates. Vandall had 35 points in 26 games for the Pirates. He also had four points in seven games for the Prince Albert Mintos of the SMAAAHL.

In the second round of the 2011-born draft at pick number 13 the Ice Wolves selected defenseman Maquire Hendry of Nokomis and the Humboldt Broncos U15AA, Hendry had 42 points in 22 games and has signed with the Warman Wildcats of the SMAAAHL.

The first overall pick in the 2010-born portion of the draft by the Ice Wolves was defenseman Arlo Barclay from Warman and the SMAAAHL Notre Dame Hounds. Barclay had 25 points in 42 games last season.

In the fourth round at pick 37 the Ice Wolves took Prince Albert product Rhett Frankin. Franklin had 38 points in 32 games for the Prince Albert Renegades U16 AA and also appeared in four games for the Mintos. The Ice Wolves also acquired the 42nd pick from the Melville Millionaires and selected goalie Gavin Steeves from the Regina Vics U18AA.

With their pick in the fourth round of the 2010 portion of the draft the Mustangs selected defenseman Paxton Hale from Martensville. Hale had 40 points in 34 games for the U16AA Martensville Marauders and also appeared in three games for the Mintos.

With the 49th pick in the fifth round of the 2010 portion of the draft the Ice Wolves selected defenseman Robbie Harrison from Saskatoon. Harrison had eight points in 30 games for the Saskatoon Riverkings.