Ice Wolves play four games in five days on southern road swing

The La Ronge Ice Wolves were the busiest team in the Sherwood Division last week with four games in five days against both the Estevan Bruins and Weyburn Red Wings.

Meanwhile, the Nipawin Hawks were idle last week and the Melfort Mustangs went 2-0 on the week.

As of Jan. 20, the Mustangs are first in the Sherwood and the SJHL with a record of 31-5-0-0 with 62 points, which is nine points ahead of the Flin Flon Bombers in both the league and division. The Ice Wolves are in third place with a record of 16-20-1-1 with 34 points and the Hawks are in fourth place with a record of 7-24-3-2 with 19 points.

La Ronge finished their southern road swing with an 8-2 loss to the Red Wings in Weyburn on Saturday, Jan. 18.

The Red Wings led 3-1 after the first period and 6-1 after the second period.

Rylan Silzer and Dylan Nazareth scored for the Ice Wolves.

Max Chabrabarti had a pair of goals for Weyburn; Lucas Schmid, Drew Molde, Cyprus Smith-Davis, Dallas Oxelgren, Jerome Maharaj and Turner McIntyre added the other Weyburn goals.

Logal Falk made 41 saves for the Ice Wolves; Angelo Zol made 23 saves for the Red Wings.

The Ice Wolves continued their southern road swing with a 4-1 win over the Bruins in Estevan on Friday, Jan. 17.

The Ice Wolves led 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 after the second period.

Nazareth, Ryder Dembo, Dayton Tailfeathers and Jacob Cossette scored for the Ice Wolves.

Brady Wilson responded for the Bruins.

Falk made 32 saves for La Ronge; Beck Boiteau made 22 saves for the Bruins.

La Ronge continued their southern road swing with a 7-4 loss to the Bruins in Estevan on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

The Bruins led 4-0 after the first period and 4-3 after the second period.

Cole Thomas had a pair of goals for La Ronge with Connor Frost and Jacob Cossette adding the other Ice Wolves’ goals.

Steven Steranka and Jacob Hufty each had a pair of goals for Estevan; Kent Moors, Hayden Pimm and Kade Stringer added the other Bruins’ goals.

Graham Brown made 41 saves for the Ice Wolves. Beck Boiteau made 18 saves for the Bruins in just over 48 minutes before he was replaced by Zach Shaugnessy who stopped all six shots he faced.

The Ice Wolves opened their southern road swing with a 3-2 shootout loss to the Weyburn Red Wings in Weyburn on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Luke DeKay scored the winner for the Red Wings in the six round shootout.

The Red Wings led 2-0 after the first period and the game was tied 2-2 after the second period.

Brett Boucher and Tait Donkin scored for La Ronge.

Luke Schrader and Josh Sale responded for the Red Wings.

Brown made 45 saves for the Ice Wolves; Angelo Zol made 26 saves for the Red Wings.

The Mustangs concluded their week with a 7-3 win over the Terriers in Yorkton on Friday, Jan. 17.

Yorkton led 2-1 after the first period and Melfort led 4-3 after the second period.

Reilley Kotai, Logan Belton and Kaleb Binner each had a pair of goals for the Mustangs with Zac Somers adding the other Melfort goal.

Jeff Hammond had a pair of goals for the Terriers with William Leonard adding the other Yorkton goal.

Kristian Coombs made 32 saves for Melfort; Ethan Farrow made 27 saves for the Terriers.

Melfort opened their week with a 4-1 win over the Klippers in Kindersley on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

The Mustangs led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 after the second period.

Will Munro, Zach Turner, Nicholas Andrusiak and Belton scored for Melfort.

Zakery Anderson responded for the Klippers.

Madden Mulawka made 17 saves for the Mustangs; Brett O’Halloran made 23 saves for the Klippers.

The Hawks returned to the ice on Tuesday, Jan. 21 against the Humboldt Broncos in Nipawin, results were not available.

The Hawks are in Yorkton to play the Terriers on Friday, Jan. 24 and in Melfort to play the Mustangs on Saturday, Jan. 25.

The Mustangs other weekend game sees the Ice Wolves in Melfort on Friday, Jan. 24.