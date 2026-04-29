Ice Wolves and longtime coach Kaminski agree to part ways

Northern Advocate Staff

The La Ronge Ice Wolves and longtime head coach and GM Kevin Kaminski have agreed to mutually part ways.

The Churchbridge product and former NHLer took a leave of absence from the club on Feb. 20. The decision came “after thoughtful discussion”, according to an April 27 post on the SJHL team’s Facebook page.

“This decision comes as we look forward to new opportunities and a fresh direction,” reads the post. “We appreciate Coach Kaminski’s dedication, passion, and leadership shown during his time with us and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Kaminski joined the Ice Wolves as head coach in 2019, and went on to win Coach of the Year honours in his first season. In May 2025, he signed a three-year extension with the club after the team missed the playoffs by one point.



However, the Ice Wolves struggled in 2025-26, finishing with an SJHL worst 11-40-4-1 record. Kaminski turned over the coaching reins to assistant Kyle Graham in February, a move fully supported by the Board of Directors.



The club did not give a reason for Kaminski’s departure, saying only they respected his privacy.