‘I wouldn’t say one bad thing about it’: Martin on time as Raider ahead of return to PA

It wasn’t a phone call that Grady Martin was expecting.

The 18-year-old Oyen, Alberta product was traded to Tri-City Americans in an offseason deal that saw Seattle Kraken prospect Lukas Dragicevic come to Prince Albert.

Martin says it was a tough pill to swallow at first, but he has gotten used to his new surroundings in Kennewick.

“It’s tough whenever you get traded. Prince Albert was my home for the last two years. It’s hard not to get excited for new opportunities, new land and a new conference. It’s tough in some ways but it’s exciting in others. Prince Albert was definitely a home for the last two years. It’s hard to say goodbye to that chapter, but it’s been good over here.”

Martin was the third player that Prince Albert selected in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft when he was taken in the second round 32nd overall.

After making the team full-time as a 16-year-old, Martin played in 114 regular season games with the Raiders recording three goals and 12 assists. He added one assist in five career playoff games.

When asked about his favorite memory in Prince Albert, Martin says he loved spending time with his teammates.

“There’s so many memories. Going tobogganing out at Little Red with the boys or playing hide and seek at Hilty’s (Max Hildebrand) house. There’s so many, it’s hard to pick one because the boys live so close. You’re always hanging out every day. It was truly just full of memories those last two years and it was a good time.”

The Americans enter their East Division road trip as the hottest team in the WHL, riding a 12 game winning streak after starting the season 1-3-1. Tri-City has won five of those contests in overtime.

Martin says the key to the Americans success has been how close the team has gotten early in the campaign.

“We just found a way to start grinding out games. Once we started grinding those out, we were expecting to win. We were like, losing wasn’t an option for us. Then we started gelling together and just the expectation was to win. Even in practices, off days, everything was clicking for us. Hopefully we can keep that going.”

Friday night will mark the first time that Martin has played at the Art Hauser Centre as a visiting player. Martin, alongside Terrell Goldsmith and Nathan Preston were also dealt by the Raiders in the Dragicevic deal.

Martin says the trio have been giving their teammates advice about how to play at the Art Hauser Centre.

“The boards are hard, I’ll tell them that.” Martin explained with a smile. “They’re a good team over there and they’re going to start figuring things out. They’re going to play us hard and be able to get checked and give out a check and I think we should be fine. It’ll be a good battle for sure.”

Martin was well-regarded by his teammates during his time with the Raiders and he says he is looking forward to competing against them.

“I wouldn’t say one bad thing about it. It was a great town and for my billets, the whole organization and the front office. Some of my best friends, my brothers, are on that team. It’s just a great spot and I’m excited to come back and play them for sure.”

Puck drops between the Raiders and Americans at 7 p.m. on Friday night.

