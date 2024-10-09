‘I wanted to come back’: Macias returns to Raiders after pro training camps

Krzysztof Macias is excited to be back in Hockeytown North.

The 20-year-old product of Nowy Targ, Poland has rejoined the Prince Albert Raiders after spending time at Florida Panthers rookie camp and training camp with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers.

“It was amazing,” Macias explained about the experience at pro camps. “Obviously the level of the guys there is incredible and I’m so happy I could learn from them because there’s a lot to learn from them and the most experienced guys there can help you develop a lot. I was trying to use it as much as possible and the healthy competition there for spots always pushes you forward. I am very happy I could be a part of that. Now I have to dial in for the season and bring my best game here this year.”

Prince Albert acquired Macias in the 2023 CHL Import Draft, selecting the Polish forward with the 15th overall selection. In 65 regular season games for the Raiders last season, Macias potted 22 goals and added 25 assists while quickly becoming a favorite among the Raider fanbase.

“I’m looking forward to being back here because I love the people here, I love the team and the staff and everything,” Macias said. “The city is very, very supporting, so I’m very happy to be here and I would love to play tomorrow, but obviously I can’t because of last season’s suspension. I will just do my best to support the guys from the stands. I know that we are off to a rough start a little bit. It’s not what we expected, it’s not good enough. We need to make another step and I am willing to do anything to make the next step.”

Macias will take up both a 20-year-old and import slot for Prince Albert. WHL clubs may only carry three 20-year-olds and two import players. It is uncommon for teams to carry a 20-year-old import player because of that fact.

“I’m not thinking about what spots I take and what they could do if I wasn’t here,” Macias said. “I’m just thinking about my job. They made a decision, it wasn’t my call, I wanted to come back, they made a decision to bring me back. The ball is in my court to do as much as I can to help them win. Just not focus on the pressure or something like that. There’s a job to be done here and I’m going to do anything it takes to make is as good as possible.”

During an interview on Monday, Raider head coach Jeff Truitt explained that Macias will be looked upon to provide a spark to the Prince Albert lineup, once he is eligible to return.

“The demands are high on an import player. They’re also high on a 20-year-old. He’s got to be able to embrace that and analyze himself and analyze the team and recognize what’s going right and what’s going wrong. He’s got to be one of those leaders that can see the game. Whether we need a big hit, somebody at the net or we need him to shoot and produce. He’s a guy that has to be relied on that way.”

In terms of what he will add to the Raider lineup, Truitt said that Macias will look to improve off his strong second half of last season.

“You’re looking for a scoring forward and he did that for us last year. His experience at the NHL camp and in the American League, we hope that he brings that here as well. He’s a familiar face here because he’s been here last year. He progressively got better. As a 20-year-old, the importance is that he’s a real impact kind of player. He’s got to set the tone that way. Maybe he gives us that one extra goal that we need. He’s a great addition for our club.”

“The importance is there for him in just getting those reps and expecting more from himself. That way we can help him with the structure part of it. There’s no doubt he should be used to it. Any 20-year-old, you’ve got to put the onus on yourself to be the best player on the ice.”

Macias will need to serve a two game suspension before he can make his season debut for the Raiders. The suspension is because of a check to the head major penalty against Saskatoon in Game 5 of the playoffs last year.

The Raiders return to action on Wednesday night when they welcome the Spokane Chiefs to the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

