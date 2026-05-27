‘I love this country: Alberta NDP, other national groups launch efforts to keep province in Canada

David Boles

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

St. Albert Gazette

In just under five months’ time, Albertans will have to answer 10 referendum questions.

Perhaps the most important question was announced May 21 in an address by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who said a question will be tabled on Oct. 19, along with the nine referendum questions, asking whether Albertans want to remain in Canada or start the legal process for a referendum on independence.

The decision on the province’s future in Confederation will be made in October by people living in communities stretching from High Level to Coutts, and from Lloydminster to Jasper.

One organization working to keep Alberta in Canada is the Alberta NDP, which has launched a website called For Alberta, For Canada.

“I love this country and I love this province,” said Edmonton-Whitemud NDP MLA Rakhi Pancholi. “I never thought that I would see in my lifetime, or my kids’ lifetime, a referendum on separatism.”

It’s just one of several federalist campaigns launched since the premier announced the question, including the Vote to Stay campaign.

Among those to publicly pledge support for that campaign is former premier Jason Kenney, who has been unabashed in his support for Canada and Alberta’s place in it.

To Pancholi, the important thing is to understand the perspectives of all Albertans, regardless of where they live or which political party they support.

“There’s absolutely frustration that exists historically with the federal government and Alberta’s recognition and value in Confederation,” she said. “I don’t think that’s just a rural concern. That’s absolutely a concern that’s heard in Edmonton and Calgary.”

The next steps

During a press conference on May 22, Smith said more than 700,000 people in Alberta signed their name to a petition regarding the province’s future and she wants to hear what they have to say.

“That is 25 per cent of all voting-age Albertans in the province,” said Smith. “I believe in citizen-led initiatives.”

It’s a message that Managing Director of Enterprise Canada’s Western Canada chapter Colin Aitchison says is needed, as Smith will have to tread carefully on this particular issue.

“You can’t be dismissive, but you can’t fully endorse what is going on,” said Aitchison.

There’s already been reaction across the spectrum and across the country to what’s happening in Alberta, with Ontario Premier Doug Ford saying that Smith is making the move “to protect her 30 per cent base.”

That’s a message and tone Aitchison says the federalist side should avoid, especially if it wants to acknowledge people’s true concerns about Alberta’s challenges with the federal government.

“That’s one of the challenges. It’s not helping at all,” said Aitchison. “These individuals think they’re acting in the best interest of Canada, but they’re adding fuel to the fire.”

With five months to go, both the federalist and separatist campaigns will make their arguments and cases. There are minds still to be made up in the process.

But one person who has her mind made up is Pancholi, who says it means something to be an Albertan and Canadian.

“There’s an incredible diversity of what an Albertan is, and it reflects the diversity of Canada,” said Pancholi.