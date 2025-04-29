‘I just want to thank all the people that were involved’: PA NDP candidate Kutzan on election night

It wasn’t quite the final result that Virginia Kutzan had hoped for when she began her campaign to run for the New Democratic Party in the Prince Albert riding.

At the time of publishing, Kutzan had received 3,034 votes or 9.3% of the popular vote. She was in third place behind Christopher Habudiak of the Liberal party and Conservative incumbent Randy Hoback, who was in position to be re-elected.

In an interview with the Daily Herald on election night, Kutzan says she was proud of the campaign that was presented to the public.

“I was really pleased with our campaign, considering that we had a very small staff who are working full-time, and they did a lot, they accomplished a lot, and I’m very pleased with the campaign that we ran. Obviously, the outcome isn’t what I wanted to see, but I still have as Jagmeet (Singh) said, defiant optimism because I know what our party stands for and what I stand for, and I will continue doing that.”

Kutzan watched coverage of the election at the Union Centre in Prince Albert with a number of supporters of her campaign. Kutzan says she was thankful for the time and effort put into her campaign by those in attendance at the watch party.

“It is so important, like I said we had very few resources both in manpower and in finances. I think we accomplished so much because they’re really committed there as you can see. There are young people out there with a lot of energy, great ideas and great on social media and all of that so I’m very proud of them.”

The Liberals were projected to win the election as of 11:15 p.m. on Monday night with 165 seats, followed by the Conservatives at 147 and the Bloc Quebecois with 23. In total, the NDP won seven seats.

“Right now, I’m doing one day at a time here.” Kutzan said about the results. “I’m pretty sure our leader will have some comments tomorrow when the results are all final and the dust is settled. I just want to thank all the people that were involved and all the people that put their trust in me to vote for me. That really means a lot.”

editorial@paherald.sk.ca