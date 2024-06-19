‘I actually don’t believe in chemtrails’: Moe addresses conspiracy theories raised at town-hall meeting

Alec Salloum

After speaking to a large room during the first day of Canada’s Farm Show (CFS) in Regina, Premier Scott Moe answered questions about what happened in a small room in Speers, Sask.

Speaking at the annual agriculture trade show’s Premier’s Breakfast, Moe touched on the importance of the industry to the provincial economy as well as international trade with India, improving irrigation, sustainable farming practices and increasing exports of Saskatchewan technology and food.

Moe brought up similar themes during a late-April town hall in Speers, which saw many attendees ask questions ladened with conspiracy theories, and prompted criticism from the NDP for how little the premier did to refute some of the claims made that day.

“I actually don’t believe in chemtrails,” clarified the premier on Tuesday.

He said a question related to chemtrails contained a number of elements and the format was “confusing.”

“I am starting to hear about this through emails into our office the last number of months and, honestly, I have to do some more work looking into it,” Moe responded during the townhall, adding, “I don’t know if there is a co-ordinated approach as some folks think.”

The premier was also asked a question that insinuated the Saskatchewan Health Authority was complicit in the COVID-19 pandemic, facilitating a “delivery system” for bioweapons from China.

“I said I disagree with that,” Moe noted on Tuesday.

But during the town hall, Moe agreed to read a document relating to the claim provided by the person who posed the question.

“I haven’t had an opportunity to have a look at it,” said Moe of the document. “Nobody would question my stance, when you look at the last four or five years when it comes to the importance of vaccines.”

Asked if he knew the meeting would be recorded, Moe said no. He was also asked if he would have changed his answers if he knew it was being recorded.

“It’s a constituent town hall I was invited to by a local leader. Listen, if I can’t continue to serve and go out to listen to my constituents, what are you asking me to do?”

Claims about Farm Credit Canada also refuted

Kenneth Rebeyka, mayor of Speers, did not invite the premier despite initial statements from the government to that effect. Rebeyka said he was not even in town when the meeting took place. A private group invited Moe, and the same group previously hosted the Saskatchewan United Party’s (SUP) then-leader Nadine Wilson.

During the breakfast on Tuesday, Justine Hendricks, president and CEO of Farm Credit Canada (FCC), did not mince words about a recent claim first raised by the SUP.

“Despite the overreactive rumour mill, I can assure you that we’re going to continue to serve Canadian ag and food from our head office right here in Regina. That’s my promise,” said Hendricks.

As the CFS was setting up on Monday, the Standing Committee on House Services voted against an independent investigation into conduct by Minister of Trade and Export Development Jeremy Harrison.

Moe maintained his position that there are proper channels to address concerns raised by Speaker Randy Weekes in the wake of allegations that Harrison sent “intimidating and harassing” text messages to Weekes.

“I’m pushing it towards the process that everyone voted on, and it’s a process that’s in place for precisely an incident like this,” said Moe, specifically referring to the allegations of harassment raised by Weekes.

As for Harrison bringing a gun to the legislative building, Moe said the then-acting sergeant-at-arms was aware of it and “if they felt that there should be some type of investigation at that point in time, that decision would have been made.”

