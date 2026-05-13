Huskies QB learns from the vets at Roughriders rookie training camp

Aidan Jaager

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Saskatchewan Huskies quarterback Jake Farrell is surrounded by Canadian Football League veterans, and taking in everything he can.

Farrell, flinging footballs at Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp in Saskatoon, says there’s much to absorb.

“It’s unbelievable,” Farrell told reporters at Griffiths Stadium, which is the home of the Huskies. “I would describe it as an opportunity of a lifetime, just to be around Trevor (Harris), Jack (Coan), and Tommy (Stevens). Those guys are the vets in this league.

“I mean, I am learning so much. It’s evident why this team is so successful. Top-down, the coach, staff and players.”

Farrell was invited to training camp by the Roughriders as a part of the rookie QB internship program that allows U Sports players to participate and develop their skills alongside active players on the roster. He started with the team’s rookie camp and is also attending the Riders’ main training camp.

Roughriders head coach Corey Mace, who led the green-and-white to a Grey Cup victory last season, said the internship program is “crucial” for the development of players.

“The guys that we’ve had here, certainly Farrell here, you’re hoping they’re walking away and they’re learning something as they go into their seasons.

“Looking at it and all the guys that end up attending these programs, they generally go back and they have really good seasons for their clubs. So that’s the main thing, is to see what you can learn. And we’re not shy to put them out there for a couple reps too.”

Farrell led the Huskies to the Vanier Cup last season, where they lost 30-16 to the Montreal Carabins. Farrell took over as the starter when star quarterback Anton Amundrud was diagnosed with cancer — he hopes to be ready to play in the fall.

Last season also marked Farrell’s debut in U Sports playoff action. He went 6-1 as a starter, which includes regular season games.

Amundrud, who took part in the camp last year, told Farrell to make sure he’s attentive in meetings and practices “as things go by fast.”

“The speed of the game is obviously turned up a whole notch,” Farrell said. “The reads that the quarterback has to go through is quite different from university. I’m not saying university is slow at all, but once you come here, you realize that to go from your first to fifth read, it’s got to happen pretty quick.”

Farrell hopes one day that he can play in the CFL.

“I always have confidence in myself, but just to be out here with guys that have proven it and done it, and them giving me tons of coaching points is huge for my confidence. Hopefully one day I’ll be here permanently.”

Mace said players have to show up and show why they deserve to be at camp. He alluded to former Denver Broncos receiver Tyrie Cleveland, impressing in training camp.

“Holy smokes, the guy can run. He gets contested catches down the field. He’s a jump ball guy and he can go get it.”

Although Farrell has spent past years training for the season in Vernon, B.C. at his family’s summer home on Kalamalka Lake, this year he will stay with Huskies teammates in Saskatoon.