Hurricanes GM suspended and Broncos head coach resigns following Standard of Conduct investigations

Former Prince Albert Raiders head coach and current Lethbridge Hurricanes GM Peter Anholt has been suspended from his duties until Nov. 25 following an investigation into post-game comments he delivered to players.

On Friday, the WHL announced that Anholt had breached the WHL’s Standards of Conduct for using “intimidating behaviour and language” while addressing the Hurricanes following an 8-6 loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings on Oct. 29. The Hurricanes organization has also been fined $10,000.

“My behaviour and language in addressing our team did not meet expectations,” Anholt said in a press release. “The Lethbridge Hurricanes have always believed in providing a positive environment for our players. I accept the discipline issued by the WHL and will be committed to a higher standard moving forward.”

Anholt is in his eighth full season as Hurricanes GM. He previously served as an assistant coach with the Raiders in 1986-87 before being promoted to head coach in 1988. He also served as Raiders head coach from 2002 to 2007.

Anholt has also coached the Seattle Thunderbirds, Red Deer Rebels, and Kelowna Rockets. He is one of 16 WHL coaches with more than 400 wins.

Before coaching, Anholt played three seasons with the Prince Albert Raiders in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. He captained the team in 1981 when they won the Centennial Cup.

Anholt’s suspension was one of two the WHL announced on Friday. Swift Current Broncos head coach Dean DeSilva has served a five-game suspension for breaching the WHL’s Standards of Conduct. The Swift Current Broncos have also been fined $10,000.

Investigators found that DeSilva breached the Standards of Conduct while administering player discipline during Swift Current’s 4-0 loss to the Prince Albert Raiders at the Art Hauser Centre on Oct. 24. Investigators also said DeSilva also breached WHL standards during a Broncos practice on Oct. 27.

DeSilva’s suspension began on Nov. 5 and ended following Swift Current’s 4-1 loss to the Saskatoon Blades on Nov. 11. On Friday, Nov.14, the Broncos announced that DeSilva has resigned. Assistant coach Regan Darby will serve as interim head coach.

During a press conference on Friday, Broncos GM Chad Leslie said DeSilva’s behaviour was unacceptable.

“It’s important that we do the right thing,” Leslie said. “I understand that I will be under scrutiny, and rightfully so. I understand that our fans will be frustrated and disappointed as well. So am I.”

In a press release, the WHL said the investigations in Lethbridge and Swift Current began following a call to the anonymous 1-800 WHL Respect Line. The line provides an opportunity for players, staff, and others associated with the WHL to report concerns or incidents in a confidential manner.

The WHL has imposed remedial measures on both organizations, including supplementary education and enhanced monitoring.

“Accountability is a cornerstone of the WHL’s culture,” WHL Commissioner Dan Near said in a press release. “The WHL holds all members – whether players, coaches, or executives – to clear and consistent standards of conduct. When those standards are not met, we will take the necessary steps to uphold integrity and protect the well-being of everyone involved in our game.”