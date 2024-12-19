Hunger Games raises more than $10,000 for food bank

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

Local cadets competed with Emergency Services representatives from around Prince Albert at the second annual Hunger Games on Dec. 18.

The goal of The Hunger Games was to raise funds and food for the Prince Albert Food Bank and the competitors gave their best to achieve this goal.

“I love it. It’s as a good fundraiser,” Sturgeon Lake cadet Braiden Roberts said. “Everyone is having fun. It’s nice to see everyone gathering together just to put something towards something good.”

“It is nice to know how many people want to support and help fund this food donation (campaign) and also to watch everyone overall have a good time with the Cops versus Cadets,” added Abraham Felix, another cadet from Sturgeon Lake. “I hope to see more in the future.”

A total of 10 teams competed in this year’s event. They are Air/Sea Cadets, Corrections Canada, Sturgeon Lake First Nations Cadet Corps, PAGC Executive Team, PA Police Service, PA Fire Fighters, Parkland Ambulance, PA First Nations Cadet Corps, RCMP and the Conservation Officers Team.

The cadets and emergency responders competed in volleyball, planking, a basketball relay, and a blind relay to determine The Hunger Games champion.

Both Roberts and Felix said it’s important for the cadets to help give back to the community.

“I feel like some people don’t have much funding growing up or in the situation they are in right now,” Felix said. “I feel like we should offer support since it’s Christmas and the holiday is showing up. We should really help others in need to make sure everyone has a good holiday.”

“Everyone has to give just a little bit, especially to the people who are in need,” Roberts added.

Team PAGC’s Alex Waditaka (left) and Sturgeon Lake cadet Elijah Naytowhow (right) begin the Basketball Relay Race at the 2024 Hunger Games at the PAGC Urban Services Building on Wednesday. — Jason Kerr/Daily Herald

The cadet and emergency services teams combined to raise $5,636 for the PA Food Bank, with the PAGC Executive matching those donations up to $5,000. Food box and bag donations were estimated at around $1,500, bringing the fundraising total to $12,000. That surpassed last year’s total of $8,000.

The Christmas Spirit Award was once again won by Sturgeon Lake First Nations Cadet Corps who raised more than $2,200 in cash for the food bank.

“I think it is an amazing thing,” said Warrant Officer Jaydan Braaten of Prince Albert Air Cadets Squadron No. 38 ANAVETS. “I signed up, but sadly did not participate last year as I was busy. However, being here now this year, I am very glad to watch my cadets give back to the community.”

“A lot of people need access to the food bank, especially with our rising homeless population,” RCSCC 118 Rawalpindi Petty Officer First Class Nesslin McDonald added. “They’re going to be cold and they’re going to be hungry, and it’s just really important that they have access to (the food bank).”

PAGC Team “Hardlotte’s Hero’s” dominated the Volleyball portion of the events by winning all games played. They struggled in some of the relay events and by the end of regular events they ended up tie with the Firefighters with 40 points.

The tie breaker was an event where they formed a circle and rallied to keep the Volleyball in the air as long as possible. After each team took 2 turns, they once again tied at 61 hits to keep the ball in the air.

It went to a third round with PAGC pulling out 201 hits to keep the ball in the air. The firefighter team was not able to beat this score and placed second behind PAGC Executive Team. Third place went to the Conservation Officers.

PAGC Justice Director and First Nations Cadet Coordinator Rick Sanderson said it was great to have so many teams participate.

“Many (teams) are tasked with difficult careers and serving the public, but still found the time to raise funds and to come out to compete in this important event to assist others once again,” Sanderson said in a press release. “On behalf of PAGC and its executive and its employees, we would like to thank you for your service. As PAGC Justice Director I would also like to thank our Executive for matching the donations up to $5,000.”

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald