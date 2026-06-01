Hundreds gather at Art Hauser Centre to pay tribute to Mark Odnokon

Dave Leaderhouse

Special to the Herald

Hundreds of friends, students, colleagues, former teammates and family gathered at the Art Hauser Centre on Sunday to pay their respects to Mark Odnokon, a local educator and long-time hockey enthusiast, who passed away a week ago after a short battle with cancer.

Tears flowed when Odnokon’s brother Patrick and sister Pam delivered memories of Mark from when he was young and laughter erupted when former teammates Bill Watson and Norm McIvor recalled some episodes of their days with Mark while attending the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

The most moving tributes, however, were delivered by former teammate and coaching colleague Peter Anholt, the principal that hired him at Carlton Comprehensive High School, Dawn Kilmer, and his oldest child Alex Jordan.

At the onset of his tribute Anholt warned the crowd that, “if I leave for a moment that I will be right back.” He never got through his opening sentence before he had to lean against the lectern, bow his head and say into the microphone, “I’ll be right back.”

Choking back tears he went on to tell the audience how genuine Mark was, both on and off the ice. Kilmer had similar praise about his skills as an educator even referencing a time when he coached a soccer team at Carlton where the players spoke 14 different languages. Even with that barrier he was able to get across to each and every player what he expected from them.

When Anholt started his speech he commended all those before him of their strength for being able to relay stories under such trying circumstances. That was before Alex took the stage and delivered a huge heaping of thanks to everyone who ever crossed paths with her father. Her courage was overwhelming, but her love for her father was even more so.

Mark Odnokon began his association with the Prince Albert Raiders 50 years ago when he was a stickboy for the club that would win the first of four Centennial Cup championships in 1977. Two years later he was a late-season call-up and would help the club win its second national title and then for the three subsequent seasons he was a regular on a squad that dominated Junior “A” hockey winning two more Cups to complete his playing career with the Raiders.

From there he went to the University of Minnesota-Duluth for four years helping that school win a pair of NCAA titles and then in his one and only professional season he helped Salt Lake City claim the Turner Cup, emblematic of champions of the International Hockey League.

Odnokon then turned to coaching and for his first position in that capacity he helped lay the groundwork for the Melfort Mustangs, a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League franchise that had just relocated from Lloydminster. A number of Mustang players from his time with the club, and that is almost 40 years ago, were at the memorial on Sunday dressed in their old jerseys from their time with the club.

Mark returned to the Raiders for a couple years in the early 1990’s to serve as an assistant coach and then for a decade he scouted for talent for the National Hockey League’s Anaheim Mighty Ducks. When that ended he finally put to use the education degree he obtained while playing at UMD and for more than 20 years he worked with students, first in Shellbrook, and then finally at Carlton Comprehensive High School.

His love for hockey never wavered as he helped bring the sport into the school curriculum and he also started a hockey camp in the summer to help players get ready for the upcoming season.

His influence on people in all walks of life was monumental and thanks to the establishment of the Mark Odnokon Fund – Beyond the Game it will continue for years to come – especially for those who compete with the Carlton soccer club. Announced during the memorial by his sister Pam, the fund is being set up to “help those players who may need extra support to participate fully in the sport they love.”

In the memorial card it is stated that, “through this fund, Mark’s legacy of kindness, inclusion and community will continue to make a difference both on and off the field.”

Donations to the fund in Mark’s memory can be made by going to the website www.srsd119.schoolcashonline.com. A phone call to the school will also direct those interested in the right direction.

A video tribute concluded the ceremony followed by an opportunity for those in attendance to view the many items of memorabilia that were on display. The Russ Gurr anthem of “Go Raiders Go” fittingly played over the sound system as attendees moved about. Even more fittingly, the service was held in the arena where much of Mark’s hockey success was attained.

It’s a life that ended far too soon, but for those who knew Mark, it was a life that was well lived. Rest in Peace Mark.