Humidity can also be a heat problem: Parkland Ambulance

A wild summer of weather has finally brought heat to Prince Albert and area and with it some higher humidity.

Parkland Ambulance has some strategies to help people deal with the heat. Lyle Karasiuk, Director of Logistics and Public Affairs for Parkland Ambulance said that the advice doesn’t change just because it’s humid too.

“It is summertime and of course summertime means that we are going to expect some heat and fortunately, or maybe unfortunately, we’ve also had a lot of humidity,” Karasiuk said. “The temperature might feel like it’s only 25 degrees, but it actually is much hotter because of the humidity.

We want to remind folks that you’re going to have to stay plenty hydrated. That goes without saying in the summertime. Find some shade if you are outside.”

Karasiuk said people who have to be outside for work should take frequent breaks in the shade. He also recommended residents eat smaller meals, rather than one or two big ones.

“Snacking is encouraged,” Karasiuk said. “Good snacks, fruit, sandwiches, stuff like that is always encouraged.”

Karasiuk said that when consuming water do not overdo it because that can also cause you to not feel well.

“Staying hydrated means frequent sips of water, finding that cool, shady spot where you can actually cool off and stay cool,” he explained.

He said if people do not have air conditioning or a fan, they can use a bath or a shower to cool off.

“If you’re in an apartment building and your apartment maybe doesn’t have air conditioning, but the common areas do, then you maybe spend time with your neighbours playing cards, doing a craft where you can get into that cool space just to get away from the heat,” Karasiuk said.

Karasiuk added that humidity does not necessarily create an entirely different situation with the heat other than raising the temperature.

“To get rid of the heat, we sweat and the higher the humidity, the less likely that we can sweat efficiently,” Karasiuk said.

“We’re going to need to take more frequent breaks if we’re outside, staying indoors if it’s a cool spot, drinking more fluid because you just can’t get rid of the humidity.”

Karasiuk added that if you like to work in the garden or exercise, try moving it to the cool of the morning rather than the heat of mid-afternoon.

Karasiuk also said it’s a good idea to check in on vulnerable people.

“We want to emphasize checking in on our neighbours with the hot spell that we’ve already had. It’s kind of cooled off for a few days, but then it picked up again. Older folks, folks on certain medications, and the small ones that can’t talk are the ones that usually suffer the most during the heat.”

Karasiuk said that the city has many splash parks that are open.

“Head out there, enjoy some cool times out there with the kids,” he said. “If you’re a senior, maybe you can find a cool space. Again, I said maybe in a common area if you’re in a senior’s high-rise or an apartment building.”

Karasiuk said that another way to lower temperatures in a room is to utilize a fan.

“That means closing the windows during the day, opening them up to get the breezes during the night, albeit some of our nights haven’t cooled off all that much. It is considerably cooler than, say, it has been on some of our hot days.”

Karaiusk also said that people may start to experience symptoms of heat stroke or other related heat problems. If people feel dizzy, nauseous, or lightheaded, he explained, they may have heat stroke.

“Get them somewhere cold as quickly as possible,” he said. “Cool them off, find some shade. Give them a little bit of a sponge bath. If it’s a small child or even yourself, jump in the shower or a cool bath.”

Karasiuk said that if you do not address the nausea, headaches and other symptoms it can lead to confusion it could require a hospital visit.

“We want folks to just spot that in themselves or spot that in others and just head in somewhere cool if you can. If you don’t have anywhere to go and you’re an avid reader, head to our local public library. Go window shopping in a shopping mall or your favourite store. Anywhere that you can find to cool off,” Karasiuk explained.

His final advice was do not leave children or pets in cars even if is five minutes.

“Even if it is only a 5 minute stop, ‘I’m just going to run in. I just need to grab some milk.’ All of a sudden, in the store, you run into someone and you start talking that car in 5 minutes can be as hot as an oven, and you would never slide your kid or your pet in an oven. Why would you leave them in a car?”

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca