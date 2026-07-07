Humboldt treaty sculpture earns provincial heritage honour

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt & District Museum & Gallery has received a 2026 Lieutenant Governor’s Heritage Award for the Original Humboldt Treaty Sculpture Project, recognizing its efforts to preserve and share Saskatchewan’s living heritage.

The award was presented June 24 at Government House in Regina during the annual Lieutenant Governor’s Heritage Awards ceremony, which recognizes outstanding achievements in preserving and celebrating Saskatchewan’s heritage.

In the City of Humboldt’s press release, the Original Humboldt Treaty Sculpture Project was honoured in the Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage category, which recognizes initiatives that preserve, share and strengthen the traditions, stories and cultural knowledge that shape communities. The project was one of seven recipients recognized across Saskatchewan this year.

Located at the Original Humboldt Historic Site, the sculpture was designed and fabricated by Humboldt artist Tyler Dies with guidance and inspiration from Indigenous advisors Louise Halfe, Myron Neapetung and the late Gilbert Kewistep.

According to the City of Humboldt, the sculpture reflects the disconnect between the promises made during treaty negotiations and what was ultimately delivered.

“The Original Humboldt Treaty Sculpture creates an opportunity for education, reflection and dialogue, and we’re proud to see this collaborative project recognized at the provincial level,” said Jennifer Fitzpatrick, director of cultural services. “We hope visitors take the time to experience the sculpture and learn about the important history it represents.”

The city also congratulated the Humboldt Museum Board of Directors and staff, the Original Humboldt Committee, artist Tyler Dies, Indigenous advisors Louise Halfe, Myron Neapetung and the late Gilbert Kewistep for their contributions to the project.

It also acknowledged Horizon School Division for its partnership in helping create a ceremony that honours the sculpture and its message.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to visit the Original Humboldt Historic Site this summer to experience the award-winning sculpture and learn more about its historical significance.