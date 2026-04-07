Humboldt tragedy continues to drive donor sign-ups for Green Shirt Day

Steven Sukkau

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Winnipeg Sun

Manitobans are being encouraged to register as organ donors as Green Shirt Day returns April 7, marking a national push to raise awareness and save lives through donation.

The campaign is rooted in the legacy of Logan Boulay, one of the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. Boulay, a junior hockey player, had registered as an organ donor prior to his death in the April 6, 2018 crash. His organs were donated the following day, helping save six lives.

His story sparked what became known as the “Logan Boulay Effect,” leading to a surge of roughly 150,000 Canadians registering as organ donors in the weeks following the tragedy, the largest increase in the country’s history.

“That moment really changed how people thought about organ donation,” said Grant Buckoski, Manitoba director with the Canadian Transplant Association. “It showed how one decision can impact so many lives.”

Green Shirt Day was created in response and has since become an annual event, with Boulay’s family continuing to promote awareness across Canada. This year’s national campaign was launched earlier in 2026 in Winnipeg.

Buckoski said the day serves as a critical reminder for Canadians to consider registering, noting that thousands remain in need of transplants.

Across Canada, more than 4,000 people are currently waiting for a transplant, while about 250 Manitobans are on transplant lists. In Manitoba, roughly 73,000 residents are registered as organ donors.

While registration rates in Manitoba are comparable to other provinces, Buckoski said awareness can be more limited due to fewer transplant procedures being performed locally. Unlike provinces such as Ontario and Alberta, Manitoba primarily conducts kidney and stem cell transplants, resulting in fewer high-profile cases that might prompt public attention.

“Every time there’s a transplant story in the news, it reminds people to register,” he said. “We just don’t see as many of those here.”

In contrast, Saskatchewan continues to lead the country in donor registration rates, driven in part by ongoing awareness tied to Green Shirt Day.

Buckoski said one of the biggest barriers remains misconceptions about the registration process, which he described as quick and straightforward through provincial programs such as Transplant Manitoba or the national signupforlife.ca website.

“It takes just a few minutes, and you could save up to eight lives,” he said.

Organ donation advocates are hoping for another surge in registrations this April, with a goal of more than 10,000 Canadians signing up on Green Shirt Day alone, followed by continued growth throughout the month.

“People are aware of organ donation, but it’s not always top of mind,” Buckoski said. “This day brings it back into focus, and that can make the difference.”