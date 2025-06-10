Humboldt T1D team raises $85K for diabetes research

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt and Area Team Type 1 diabetes (T1D) hosted an inspiring weekend of community spirit and determination with its fifth annual Dine and Dash event and T1D 4x4x48 Ultramarathon, held from May 30 to June 1 at the Humboldt Uniplex.

This initiative, driven by local father Jason Holtvogt and a dedicated team of runners, volunteers and supporters, raised over $85,000 to support cure-based research for T1D through the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation Canada (DRIFCan). The team is now aiming to reach a $100,000 fundraising goal by the end of 2025

The T1D 4x4x48 Ultramarathon, inspired by ultra-marathoner David Goggins, challenges participants to run, walk or bike four miles every four hours for 48 hours, totalling 48 miles. Led by Jason Holtvogt, whose daughter Aubree was diagnosed with T1D at age four, the event symbolizes the relentless mental and physical challenges faced by those living with the disease. The Dine and Dash, a vibrant kick-off event featuring live entertainment, brought together hundreds of supporters to celebrate the community’s commitment to finding a cure.

Funds raised support Dr. James Shapiro’s groundbreaking stem cell research at the University of Alberta, which is nearing human trials within the next 12 to 18 months. Since 2021, Humboldt and Area Team T1D has raised nearly $250,000 for DRIFCan, directly supporting research to end Type 1 diabetes.

The community can still contribute to this vital cause. Donations are being accepted through the end of 2025 at T1D4x4x48.com. Every dollar brings it closer to a cure for T1D, improving lives for families like the Holtvogts and more than 40 others in the Humboldt area affected by the autoimmune disease.