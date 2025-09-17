Humboldt soup kitchen strained by demand and rising food costs

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Community Soup Kitchen is grappling with higher food costs and increasing demand as it works to combat food insecurity across the region.

Founded in 2010 by James Folster and registered as a charitable non-profit in 2015, the soup kitchen has grown from a one-person effort into a dedicated team of 10 volunteers, a volunteer board and one executive director, Kari Cenciose.

Each Tuesday, volunteers prepare and deliver a hot supper to residents across the greater Humboldt area, feeding between 120 and 150 people every month. In August alone, the program supported 122 individuals, including 43 children, 39 seniors and 10 single parents. Pantry days are also held twice a month, offering food, clothing and household essentials at no cost. Emergency hampers and Christmas gift hampers are provided throughout the year.

“We have the mission to feed those who are hungry and to not leave anyone behind,” said Cenciose. “But like many of those we serve, we are finding there are more days than there are dollars.”

The kitchen, located at the Humboldt Uniplex, operates without government funding. It relies on grants, corporate partnerships and community donations to cover costs. Cenciose said inflation and rising food prices have made its work even more challenging.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the soup kitchen has continued home delivery for clients, particularly seniors and those without transportation. Partnerships with businesses such as BHP and Nutrien have played an important role in sustaining the service, the organization said in a social media post.

To help stabilize funding, the kitchen has launched its “Let Them Shine” campaign, encouraging individuals, families, organizations and workplaces to become monthly supporters. Consistent donations ensure the program can continue purchasing and preparing nutritious meals on an ongoing basis.

“Every single gift, no matter the size, makes a difference,” said Cenciose. “Your donation goes directly to putting meals on tables and hope in the hearts of those who need it most.”

Donations can be made directly to the Humboldt Community Soup Kitchen or through its GoFundMe campaign. Anyone who could benefit from the services can contact the kitchen at 306-360-7888.