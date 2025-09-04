Humboldt Museum to host BBQ, concert and heritage skills revival event

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

​HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt & District Museum will host a barbecue and concert on Sept. 4 beside the museum grounds.

Jennifer Fitzpatrick, director of cultural services, told SaskToday, “Spend your lunch hour with us. Enjoy a burger and some great live music by Lady Friday, and you’ll be supporting the Humboldt Independent Travel Club.”

The barbecue and concert will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Humboldt Area Arts Council is sponsoring the musical performance.

Also featured at the museum is a Heritage Skills Revival Day on Sept. 6 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on the museum grounds.

“No skill is a ‘lost art’ at the Heritage Skills Revival Day at the Humboldt & District Museum,” Fitzpatrick said. “We are pleased to host this event to showcase the talented people from the community who are keeping heritage skills alive and well. This year, we are focused on what has traditionally been viewed as ‘women’s work.’”

The Humboldt & District Museum encourages residents of all ages to attend this free event and learn about:

The skill of quilting with Carol Oleksyn

The skill of making herbal remedies with Marie Saretsky

The skill of wool spinning with Pat Clarke

The skill of cross-stitching with Taylor Moisan

The skill of rug-hooking with Michelle Peltier

Fitzpatrick added, “We’ll also have home-made pie with old-fashioned ice cream.”

