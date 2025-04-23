Humboldt Museum hosts new exhibit on the first gasoline-powered vehicle built in Canada

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUMBOLDT- The Humboldt and District Museum has a new exhibit called the Fossmobile, which was the first successful gasoline-powered vehicle built in Canada.

Ron Foss, grandson of the inventor of the FossmobileTM, will be available on Zoom to discuss the first successful gasoline powered vehicle on Wednesday, April 23 at 7 p.m. at the Humboldt Museum.

George Foote Foss built the first successful gas-powered car in Canada in 1897 and called it the FossmobileTM. Over 125 years later the Foss family is still passionate about sharing their heritage and celebrating their place in automotive history.

The Humboldt Museum said they will meet Ron Foss, George’s grandson, as he shares the story of reverse engineering the original FossmobileTM from photographs to create a working scale model which now lives in the Canadian Automotive Museum.

There will be a 50 minute presentation from Ron and then a question and answer session.

Catherine Harrison, Cultural Programmer for the Humboldt museum and gallery said, “The FossmobileTM story is part of our latest travelling exhibit called Exit the Horse: The Early Years of Canadian Motoring that will be on display until April 30th. There is no cost to attend this event, and if you would like to join via Zoom, please contact the museum for more information – 306-682-5226, info@humboldtmuseum.ca.”

The Fossmobile story is part of the museum’s latest travelling exhibit called Exit the Horse: The Early Years of Canadian Motoring.