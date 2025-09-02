Humboldt honours Michael Behiel for service as mayor, councillor

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench recognized Michael Behiel for his service as councillor and mayor at the regular council meeting on Aug. 25.

Behiel served as mayor from 2020 to 2024 and as a councillor from 2016 to 2020. A long-time resident, he also operates Behiel Tax and Accounting, contributing a financial perspective to city governance.

During his term as mayor, Behiel championed affordable housing initiatives. According to Muench, Behiel was always dedicated to the community, particularly to its less-fortunate residents.

“He was often doing things that were above and beyond as mayor for those less fortunate in our community, and we appreciate the work he did with that,” Muench said.

Muench added it was always a pleasure to work alongside Behiel, who brought humour to the position.