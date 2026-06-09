Humboldt home destroyed by fire near Stoney Lake subdivision

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUMBOLDT — A home in the Pape Subdivision on the north side of Stoney Lake was destroyed by fire Sunday evening, according to the City of Humboldt’s director of protective services and Fire Chief Mike Kwasnica.

The Humboldt Fire Department (HFD) was dispatched to the blaze at 5:28 p.m. on May 31 and responded with 17 firefighters, a pumper truck, a water tanker and a rescue unit. The department also requested assistance from the Muenster Fire Department, which provided an additional water tanker.

The house is considered a total loss according to Kwasnica.

“The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but we can say the fire started on the exterior of the house and it is not considered suspicious,” said Kwasnica.

As of May 31, the Humboldt Fire Department had responded to 45 calls in 2026, slightly above its five-year average of 43 calls by the same point in the year.

Kwasnica said investigators continue to examine the scene and expect to determine the cause once the investigation is complete.